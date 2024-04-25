Tulane NCAA Qualifier Victoria Raymond Enters Transfer Portal After Freshman Season

2024 NCAA qualifier Victoria Raymond has entered the NCAA transfer portal after finishing up her freshman season.

The Canadian native became Tulane’s 2nd NCAA qualifier in program history as she earned the invite in the 100 butterfly. She was the 27th seed in the 100 fly and was also entered in the 200 fly and 200 back.

At NCAAs, she finished 45th in the 200 fly in a 1:58.32 and 54th in the 100 fly in a 53.23. She scratched the 200 backstroke which notably is on the same day as the 200 fly.

Raymond swam her personal best times in all three events at the American Athletic Conference Championships at the end of February. She won the 200 fly in a 1:56.78 and was 2nd in the 100 fly (51.70) and 200 back (1:56.55).

Raymond’s best SCY times are:

100 fly: 51.70

200 fly: 1:56.78

200 back: 1:56.55

Raymond helped the Tulane women to a 6th place finish out of seven teams at the 2024 AAC Championships. Raymond scored 54 individual points, 16 more than the next higher swimmer as Andrea Zeebe scored 38 individual points.

Raymond told SwimSwam she “want[s] to explore some new opportunities. I want to find a team with a competitive atmosphere that can help motivate me toward some big goals of mine!”

When speaking of these goals, Raymond said she wants to final at NCAAs and make a Canadian National Team.

Raymond has already represented Canada at the international level as she swam at the 2023 World Junior Championships last September. Her highest finish was an 8th place finish in the 100 fly as she swam a 59.73 in finals, just off of her 59.38 from semifinals that was a personal best time. At 2023 Canadian Trials Raymond finished 4th in the 200 back, 5th in the 200 fly, and 6th in the 100 fly.