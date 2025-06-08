Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UCSB Summer Collegiate Championship Receives Final Approvals; About 200 Committed So Far

Comments: 1

The UCSB Summer Collegiate Championship swim meet has been approved to proceed, head coach Jax Rosen says, with about 200 athletes committed so far.

The meet, announced in May, will run from Sunday July 27 – Wednesday July 30, 2025 in Chula Vista, California.

Rosen hopes that the meet will serve as a motivating end-of-season championship for the bulk of collegiate swimmers who don’t qualify for the US National Championship meet or the Summer Championships.

This also gives collegiate swimmers, mostly adults, avoid Futures or Sectional championships as their primary summer focus, where the fields are mostly junior-aged swimmers.

The meet will be hosted at Southwestern College, which has two 50-meter pools and a 25-yard instructional pool. Organizers are still hoping to hit at least 400 registrations. Most of the interest so far has been from college teams in California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

The UCSB men and women are the 2025 Big West Champions.

barelyaswammer
12 seconds ago

This is a huge W

