UCSB Is Hosting a Summer Collegiate Championship in San Diego

What if collegiate swimming season never had to end?

One NCAA Division I program is taking a run at extending the partisan party of collegiate swimming through the summer – at least for one meet. UCSB head coach Jax Rosen is organizing a long course Summer Collegiate Championship meet in Chula Vista, California. The goal is to help the bulk of collegiate swimmers who don’t qualify for the US National Championships find a season-ending meet.

“The last couple years have been rough just because futures and sectionals are the only Swim Meets college kids can go to if they don’t make nationals,” Rosen told SwimSwam. “Those swim meets are just not as fun as they used to be and as kids get older we just need another place to go.

“I think even people that only make nationals in one event would love another Swim Meet to get more swims in for the summer.”

Rosen is providing a place for them to go: Southwestern College near San Diego, how to 2 50-meter pools and a 25-yard instructional pool.

She says that the goal is to get about 400 registrations, and she has started locally by reaching out to college teams in California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

The entry standards are similar to Futures standards, though there are some bigger variances in a few events (like the women’s backstroke races).

A meet like this, sort of a U23 Championship like we’re seeing pop up in Europe, could address concerns of two groups of swimmers and coaches. On the one hand is the collegiate swimmers who are looking for an ‘adult’ championship to end their summer to provide better motivation for their athletes; and on the other hand are age group swimmers (and often their parents), who sometimes get frustrated by collegiate swimmers taking spots in finals at the Futures Championships, which are perceived to be a meet for junior-aged swimmers – whether or not it was ever intended that way.

The meet also provides a certain target for coaches to motivate their athletes to train harder through the summer, which could in turn raise the collegiate standard of competition outside of the swimming super powers. Programs like Texas and Stanford and Cal send almost all of their swimmers to the US National Championships, but other programs like UCSB usually have a smaller portion of their athletes qualify.

The UCSB women are the 2025 Big West Champions.