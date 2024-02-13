USA Swimming Adds 19 & Over Standards for Futures Championships (and They’re Stiff)

USA Swimming has published a new set of time standards for the 2024 Futures Championships with a dramatically-toughened set of standards for 19 & over competitors.

The 2024 Futures Championships will be held at five locations around the United States in late July.

Schedule:

July 25-28, Richmond, Virginia

July 24-27, Austin, Texas

July 24-27, Huntsville, Alabama

July 24-27, Minneapolis, Minnesota

July 24-27, Sacramento, California

The meet was originally intended as a stepping stone for athletes to move from regional meets like LSC Championships or Sectionals to national meets like Junior Nationals. In practice, it has been used both by rising junior-aged swimmers and collegiate aged swimmers for that purpose: both those chasing Junior Nationals and those chasing National Championship qualifications.

We’ve also seen a few elite swimmers who are easily-qualified for national level meets use them as an opportunity to race at a well-organized meet, especially when the meets are local. In 2022, for example, we saw US National Teamer Sam Stewart race in College Station. Olympic medalist Sydney Pickrem also raced at that meet after withdrawing from the Commonwealth Games that were held the same weekend.

Originally, the meet had a limit that swimmers with one more more US Nationals or US Open standards could not attend Futures meets. Coming out of the pandemic, where USA Swimming was just looking for any opportunity for athletes to race, there were no more time ceilings, and the rule never returned.

That rule provides a different limitation than the time standards update, however. The addition of 19 & over standards that are much faster than the previous general standards is sending a message that the meet is about development and stepping stones, and that they are prioritizing younger swimmers who have a longer developmental timeline over older swimmers whose peak might be sneaking past the standard to qualify for a national meet – but also giving those older swimmers who are genuinely close to nationals qualifications an opportunity to race at a high level.

The new standards also increase the likelihood of junior-aged swimmers qualifying for finals.

Note that relay standards are unchanged, so collegiate athletes affiliated with home clubs can still race with their junior-aged teammates on relays the same as they would before without jeopardizing qualifications.

For reference, the 2023 US Open Standards are here.