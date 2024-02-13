USA Swimming Adds 19 & Over Standards for Futures Championships (and They’re Stiff)

USA Swimming has published a new set of time standards for the 2024 Futures Championships with a dramatically-toughened set of standards for 19 & over competitors.
The 2024 Futures Championships will be held at five locations around the United States in late July.
Schedule:
- July 25-28, Richmond, Virginia
- July 24-27, Austin, Texas
- July 24-27, Huntsville, Alabama
- July 24-27, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- July 24-27, Sacramento, California
The meet was originally intended as a stepping stone for athletes to move from regional meets like LSC Championships or Sectionals to national meets like Junior Nationals. In practice, it has been used both by rising junior-aged swimmers and collegiate aged swimmers for that purpose: both those chasing Junior Nationals and those chasing National Championship qualifications.
We’ve also seen a few elite swimmers who are easily-qualified for national level meets use them as an opportunity to race at a well-organized meet, especially when the meets are local. In 2022, for example, we saw US National Teamer Sam Stewart race in College Station. Olympic medalist Sydney Pickrem also raced at that meet after withdrawing from the Commonwealth Games that were held the same weekend.
Originally, the meet had a limit that swimmers with one more more US Nationals or US Open standards could not attend Futures meets. Coming out of the pandemic, where USA Swimming was just looking for any opportunity for athletes to race, there were no more time ceilings, and the rule never returned.
That rule provides a different limitation than the time standards update, however. The addition of 19 & over standards that are much faster than the previous general standards is sending a message that the meet is about development and stepping stones, and that they are prioritizing younger swimmers who have a longer developmental timeline over older swimmers whose peak might be sneaking past the standard to qualify for a national meet – but also giving those older swimmers who are genuinely close to nationals qualifications an opportunity to race at a high level.
The new standards also increase the likelihood of junior-aged swimmers qualifying for finals.
Note that relay standards are unchanged, so collegiate athletes affiliated with home clubs can still race with their junior-aged teammates on relays the same as they would before without jeopardizing qualifications.
For reference, the 2023 US Open Standards are here.
While this is great didn’t there used to be a de-qualifying time? Would probably make more sense to just not allow 19&O swimmers who qualify for summer nats to swim here. That way, college swimmers in that between sectionals and nationals (w/o the opportunity to swim at juniors) have something
USA-Swimming should have brought back the time ceilings for the 19/Over swimmers.
nah this is ridiculous – futures is supposed to be a stepping stone meet, and where are the college kids that are stuck in the vast chasm between sectionals and nationals cuts supposed to swim??
That’s what makes it interesting. Because while the meet was always at its core designed to be more of a junior meet, the gap for 19+ swimmers is bigger than the gap for 18- swimmers.
Maybe someone should put together a summer U22 championship meet? Basically a summer championship for college swimmers but not call it college/limit it to college.
When Futures was first getting rolled out, Frank Busch came to the CSCAA convention and advertised it as a great summer option for college swimmers. So I’m not sure when the idea that it was supposed to mainly be an 18&U meet came about.
This really does leave a lot of college swimmers with very few opportunities after mid July, when most Sectional/State meets are held.
Appreciated and needed, but these standards may not be fast enough to have as meaningful an impact. Especially in Austin if TAMU, Texas, SMU, Mizzou, TCU all decide to attend.
That’s what you call stiff standards? I was expecting something quicker 55.99 100 fly or 2:08 200 IM is a joke
I think this makes sense- it impacts the upper echelon of D1 college swimmers who have other meets they can attend…BUT….and this is a bigger question….how does USA Swimming help develop 19 & overs? It seems like once you are off to college, that’s all folks, not much we can do for you when it is the off-season for the majority of college swimmers. I could be wrong here, but USA Swimming could be losing out on college-age memberships- they need as many members as they can get right now. not trying to create any controversy, just my .02.
Yea there were a lot of college swimmers who were using this meet as like a “national meet” when they are 4:59 in the 500 free. I agree that the 19O standards need to be more elite.
This was needed and is a good addition