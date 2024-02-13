WATCH: Curzan and Armstrong Lead Team USA To Doha 100 Back Golds (Day 3 Race Videos)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
The third night of action in Doha has concluded, with five more gold medals handed out. Team USA added two more golds to their tally, with South Korea, China, and Italy each securing a win as well. We have compiled the available race videos from tonight’s action, with semifinal action currently being unavailable.. However, you catch up on all the finals races with the below videos (courtesy of NBC Sports, CBC Olympics, World Aquatics, and Mr. Carter on X):
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)
- World Junior Record: David Popovici, Romania – 1:42.97 (2022)
- Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)
- 2023 World Champion: Matthew Richards, Great Britain – 1:44.30
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:46.26, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:46.79
Final:
- Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 1:44.75
- Danas Rapsys (LTU), 1:45.05
- Luke Hobson (USA), 1:45.26
- Lukas Martens (GER), 1:45.33
- Rafael Miroslaw (GER), 1:45.84
- Duncan Scott (GBR), 1:45.86
- Elijah Winnington (AUS), 1:46.20
- Guilherme Costa (BRA), 1:46.87
After a silver medal performance in Budapest two years ago and bronze in Fukuoka, South Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo earned his golden moment. Stopping the clock in 1:44.75, he secured gold over Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys and American Luke Hobson.
Speaking to World Aquatics following his gold medal swim, he stated “It was a pleasure to swim here today. This gold medal was very important for my career and finally I got it. I think the most important part of this race was the last 50m. I pushed it hard to the finish and it showed me that I am well prepared. This event is very painful and my body really hurts after this. But I can say that this is my most favorite one.”
He also added “It is a very special moment for me today as my mum and my family are here and supporting me. I like when they have the chance to come and watch me competing. It is very good for my mental readiness and self-confidence. I will work hard to be ready for the summer.”
Video From X (End Of The Race Only):
CM (50M) – 🏊♂️ 200M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 Hwang Sunwoo 🇰🇷 1:44.75
🥈 Danas Rapsys 🇱🇹 1:45.05
🥉 Luke Hobson 🇺🇸 1:45.26 #AQUADoha2024 #Natationpic.twitter.com/yGVBqsj8UM
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 13, 2024
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:28.36 (2014)
- Championship Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:25.48 (2015)
- 2023 World Champion: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:26.27
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 16:09.09, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 16:13.94
Final:
- Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 15:46.99
- Li Bingjie (CHN) – 15:56.62
- Isabel Gose (GER) – 15:57.55
- Eve Thomas (NZL) – 16:09.43
- Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) – 16:12.98
- Yang Peiqi (CHN) – 16:13.08
- Maddy Gough (AUS) – 16:16.85
- Kristel Kobrich (CHI) – 16:18.90
Simona Quadarella of Italy secured her second long course 1500 free world title today, hitting the wall in 15:46.99. She won the race by nearly ten seconds, with China’s Li Bingjie (15:56.62) and Isabel Gose (15:57.75) of Germany dipping under 16 minutes to comprise the podium.
Speaking after the race, the winner said “It’s so exciting to win here in Doha! I always need consistent races, consistent results. I expected the victory, but it’s always difficult. It was a very tiring race, but I’m really pleased with my time and with the gold medal of course.I tried to start slowly and then give more speed, increase it. I needed to have a good time here in view of Paris so now I can work harder for the Olympic Games with confidence. I will try to be successful in the 800m Free too. I don’t know, maybe I can get another medal there. I will try to!
Quadarella emphasized that she “didn’t prepare too much for this race, because it’s early in the year, but I saw it as an opportunity before Paris.”
Video From X (End Of The Race Only):
CM (50M) – 🏊♀️ 1500M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 Simona Quadarella 🇮🇹 15:46.99
🥈 Li Bingjie 🇨🇳 15:56.62
🥉 Isabel Gose 🇩🇪 15:57.55
5. Anastasiia Kirpichnikova 🇫🇷 16:12.98#AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/RMrb3FGBmv
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 13, 2024
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.33 (2023)
- World Junior Record: Regan Smith, United States – 57.57 (2019)
- Championship Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.53 (2023)
- 2023 World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.53
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 59.99, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:00.29
Final:
- Claire Curzan (USA) – 58.29
- Iona Anderson (AUS) – 59.12
- Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 59.18
- Jaclyn Barclay (AUS) – 59.28
- Lauren Cox (GBR) – 59.60
- Kathleen Dawson (GBR) -1:00.42
- Maaike de Waard (NED) – 1:00.64
- Kira Toussaint (NED) – 1:00.73
Claire Curzan of Team USA posted a convincing win in the 100 back, touching in a new best time of 58.29. The field touched about a second back, with Australian Iona Anderson (59.12) earning silver and Ingrid Wilm (59.18) of Canada collecting bronze.
After the race, Curzan mentioned that she didn’t taper much for the competition: “I actually didn’t get that much tapering going into this meet. My coaches thought I’d rest a little bit because this meet is long and I am swimming the whole time. I am feeling better everyday and excited for how the next couple of days will go.”
NBC Sports Video (U.S. Restricted):
CBC Olympics (Canada Restricted):
BRONZE FOR INGRID WILM 🥉🇨🇦
It's a full circle moment for the Canadian in the 100m backstroke at #AQUADoha2024 🏊♀️
WATCH: https://t.co/cRqhmGATpM pic.twitter.com/kCz1Y0EWS3
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 13, 2024
Video From X:
CM (50M) – 🏊♀️ 100M DOS
🥇 Claire Curzan 🇺🇸 58.29
🥈 Iona Anderson 🇦🇺 59.12
🥉 Ingrid Wilm 🇨🇦 59.18#AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/agIAjHp9ym
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 13, 2024
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 52.53 (2018)
- Championship Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)
- 2023 World Champion: Ryan Murphy, United States – 52.22
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 53.74, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 54.01
Final:
- Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 52.68
- Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) – 52.70
- Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 53.36
- Evangelos Makrygiannis (GRE) – 53.38
- Pieter Coetze (RSA) – 53.51
- Roman Mityukov (SUI) – 53.64
- Miroslav Knedla (CZE) – 53.74
- Jack Aikins (USA) – 54.60
Cal Bear teammates Hunter Armstrong (USA) and Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) posted a 1-2 finish in the men’s 100 back, touching just 0.02 apart at the finish. Armstrong led the way in 52.68, Gonzalez touched in 52.70, and Greece’s Apoatolos Christou (53.36) out-touched teammate Evangelos Markrygiannis (53.38) for bronze by 0.02.
NBC Sports Video (U.S. Restricted):
World Aquatics Video:
🇺🇸 Hunter Armstrong (52.68) edges out 🇪🇸 Hugo Gonzalez (52.70) by just 0.02 in the Men’s 100m Backstroke #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/sRai2f0QLv
— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 13, 2024
Video From X:
CM (50M) – 🏊♂️ 100M DOS
🥇 Hunter Armstrong 🇺🇸 52.68
🥈 Hugo González 🇪🇸 52.70
🥉 Apostolos Christou 🇬🇷 53.36 #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/m64UiVEg0z
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 13, 2024
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)
- World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania – 1:04.35 (2013)
- Championship Record: Lilly King, United States – 1:04.13 (2017)
- 2023 World Champion: Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania – 1:04.62
- Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:06.79, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:07.12
Final:
- Tang Qianting (CHN) – 1:05.27
- Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:05.82
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:05.92
- Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 1:06.02
- Mona McSharry (IRL) – 1:06.42
- Alina Zmushka (NIA) – 1:06.58
- Yang Chang (CHN) – 1:06.75
- Sophie Angus (CAN) – 1:07.09
China’s Tang Qianting took down a 14-year-old Chinese record en route to 100 breast gold, touching in a sizzling 1:05.27. Three swimmers broke 1:05 in tonight’s race, with Tes Schouten (NED) grabbing silver in 1:05.82 and Siobhan Haughey (HKG) snagging bronze in 1:05.92. The time from Haughey represents a new national record too, eclipsing her 1:06.05 marker from December’s U.S. Open.
Video From X:
CM (50M) – 🏊♀️ 100M BRASSE
🥇 Tang Qianting 🇨🇳 1:05.27
🥈 Tes Schouten 🇳🇱 1:05.82
🥉 Siobhan Haughey 🇭🇰 1:05.92 NR #AQUADoha2024 #Natation pic.twitter.com/hkAERrdYGN
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) February 13, 2024
