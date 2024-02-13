2024 World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 FINALS SCHEDULE

Men’s 200 free final

Women’s 1500 free final

Men’s 50 breast semi-finals

Women’s 100 back final

Men’s 100 back final

Women’s 200 free semi-finals

Men’s 200 fly semi-finals

Women’s 100 breast final

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

World Junior Record: David Popovici , Romania – 1:42.97 (2022)

, Romania – 1:42.97 (2022) Championship Record: Paul Biedermann, Germany – 1:42.00 (2009)

2023 World Champion: Matthew Richards, Great Britain – 1:44.30

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:46.26, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:46.79

Final

Whelp, that was a fast start to the day. Hwang Sunwoo went out at it hard, leading at the 100 by nearly .50 over the USA’s Luke Hobson. Hobson made his move on the 3rd 50 to take the lead, by the Korean fought back to take the win in 1:44.75, just off his PB from the Asian Games last year. With the win, Korea has won both the 200 and 400 freestyle events, leading one to speculate they may have a great 4×200 free relay.

Silver went to Danas Rapsys, who bided his time and sat in 4th at the 100 but moved up on the field and passed Hobson and Rafael Martens to touch .30 behind the Korean. Hobson had the slowest last 50 of the field (27.81) but managed to hang on to win the bronze.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Katie Ledecky , United States – 15:20.48 (2018)

, United States – 15:20.48 (2018) World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky , United States – 15:28.36 (2014)

, United States – 15:28.36 (2014) Championship Record: Katie Ledecky , United States – 15:25.48 (2015)

, United States – 15:25.48 (2015) 2023 World Champion: Katie Ledecky , United States – 15:26.27

, United States – 15:26.27 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 16:09.09, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 16:13.94

Final

Simona Quadarella did not want to have to fight for the gold medal and dropped her competition early into the race and claimed gold in a time of 15:46.99, Italy’s first of the meet. At the 400 mark, she had a lead of under a second on Isabel Gose, but by the 500, she had more than doubled it. It was a dominant performance, winning by over nine seconds over China’s Li Bingjie.

The top three separated themselves and were the only finishers under the 16-minute barrier, but New Zealand’s Eve Thomas‘s 4th place finish represents a new personal best and a great performance after entering the meet as the 10th seed.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017) World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy – 26.97 (2017)

, Italy – 26.97 (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.29

Top 8

The first semifinal saw a tight field with the World Record holder, Adam Peaty, swimming out of lane 7. Peaty’s time of 26.85 was much faster than this morning’s swim but not enough to get past Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi, who won the semifinal with a strong final 15 meters in 26.65. Top seed in the heat, Ilya Shymanovich faded after the early lead to finish in 4th and must wait to see if he is safe, though.

The second semi was a faster affair, with Australian Sam Williams qualifying into the final in first in a new personal best and Australian record. His time of 26.41 breaks the old record by .10 and clear of Nic Fink by over .30. Five swimmers from the 2nd semifinal qualified through, meaning tha Shymanovich will not make it back. Fink’s teammate, Michael Andrew, finished tied for 11th in a time of 27.18, .13 off of 8th-placed Mikel Schreuders.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Kaylee McKeown , Australia – 57.33 (2023)

, Australia – 57.33 (2023) World Junior Record: Regan Smith , United States – 57.57 (2019)

, United States – 57.57 (2019) Championship Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.53 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.53

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 59.99, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:00.29

Final

Claire Curzan 2.0 is here. In personal best fashion, American Claire Curzan took the win in convincing fashion. Showing off a great start, with a reaction time of .56, the teenager lead at the 50 by over .25 and extended that lead to win by .83 over fellow teenager Iona Anderson.

The Australian youngster set a new PB as well, touching in 59.12. This is a result that makes the 2nd 100 back roster spot for the Australians more competitive. Nabbing third in 59.18 was Canada’s Ingrid Wilm. Often behind fellow Canadian and former World Record holder Kylie Masse, Wilm earned her first individual world medal by virtue of her 59.18. The other Australia entrant, Jaclyn Barclay, was just .10 off the podium, swimming a strong 59.28.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Thomas Ceccon , Italy – 51.60 (2022)

, Italy – 51.60 (2022) World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 52.53 (2018)

Championship Record: Thomas Ceccon , Italy – 51.60 (2022)

, Italy – 51.60 (2022) 2023 World Champion: Ryan Murphy, United States – 52.22

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 53.74, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 54.01

Final

After claiming bronze in Fukuoka, American Hunter Armstrong made it back-to-back tonight for Team USA by winning the gold medal. Well off his personal best of 51.98, the American still got it done this evening, winning by just .02. Armstrong trailed at the 50 but used a strong turn and his long arms to pull past Cal training partner Hugo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, winning his first medal of any kind on the world stage, hit a new PB en route to Spain’s first medal. Second seed Pieter Coetzee struggled to replicate his success from last night, finishing nearly half a second slower.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 1:53.65 (2023)

, Canada – 1:53.65 (2023) Championship Record: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85 (2023)

2023 World Champion: Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia – 1:52.85

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.26, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:57.85

Top 8:

Did somebody forget to tell Siobhan Haughey that she has the 100 breast to swim? For the first 125 meters, the Olympic silver medalist in this event was out like a bat, splitting 55.52 at the 100 mark and under the world record pace by .40. Haughey would be passed by the 400 free gold medalist Erika Fairweather at the finish winning the heat in a time of 1:55.75, over Haughey, Barbora Seemanova (1:57.00) and Marrit Steenbergen (1:57.30). American Addison Sauickie finished 5th in the heat in a time of 1:58.51.

Showing off her sprinting prowess, Shayna Jack led the second semifinal at the 100 mark and managed to hold on to win the second heat in a time of 1:56.80. Jack’s teammate Brianna Throssell surged in the last 50 to finish just behind her teammate in a time of 1:57.09. Li Bingjie, fresh off of a silver medal in the 1500, tied for 4th in the heat, but managed to avoid a swim-off by qualifying into the final tied for 7th.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022) World Junior Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017)

, Hungary – 1:53.79 (2017) Championship Record: Kristof Milak , Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022) 2023 World Champion: Leon Marchand, France – 1:52.43

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:55.78, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:56.36

Top 8

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL