Doha 2024, South America & Carribean Recap Day 3: Schreuders makes Aruba One Happy Island

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017) World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy – 26.97 (2017)

, Italy – 26.97 (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 26.29

While surrounded by water, the Island of Aruba had not had its fair share of swimming glory, yet the semifinals of the Men’s 50 Breaststroke might have turned that around.

Swimming out of lane 7 in the second semifinal heat, Aruba native Mikel Schreuders posted a time of 27.04, qualifying him not only for his first World Championships final but the first for his nation as well.

Schreuders, a two-time Olympian, swam collegiately for the University of Missouri, with whom he won the 200 free at the 2019 SEC meet as well as finishing 8th at that year’s NCAA. Since turning professional, the Arubuan native has focused on sprints. At Worlds in 2022, he placed 13th in the semifinals of the 50 breast (27.52) and 15th in the semis of the 100 free (48.73). A year later, in Fukuoka, his best showings were 18th in 50 breast (27.47) and 17th in the 50 free (22.10).

The former Mizzou tiger, who trains with CN Marseille in France alongside the likes of Melanie Henique and Clement Secchi, has had a great season already. He qualified for his third Olympics with a new national record in the 50 free. His time of 21.93 was good for third at last December’s US Open and he placed behind only Michael Andrew and Josh Liendo.

Schreuders, who has a PB of 26.98 in the 50 breast from a meet this past December in France, will have his work cut out for him tomorrow evening in Doha, as he will have to compete against the likes of Sam Williamson, Nicolo Martinenghi, Nic Fink and World Record Holder Adam Peaty.

Later on in the week, Schreuders will contest the 50 and 100 free.

Other storylines

You can read more about the swim here, but Maria Costa (BRA) did it again. Swimming in the semifinals of the 200 free, she set a new Brazilian and Continental record with a time of 1:57.11.

(BRA) did it again. Swimming in the semifinals of the 200 free, she set a new Brazilian and Continental record with a time of 1:57.11. Kristel Kobrich (CHI) swam in the final of the 1500 finishing in 8th in a time of 16:18.90. The 2010 Pan-Pac Bronze medalist in the 1500 has now swum in 12 straight World Championships. You can read more about the achievement here (in Spanish)

