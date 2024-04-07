2024 British Olympic Trials: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2024 Aquatics GB Swimming CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Order of Events

Women’s 800 Freestyle

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Characteristic of my brilliance, my plans haven’t caught on, and “Chunnel” hasn’t made a comeback yet. Is it too much to ask for the announcers to just say it once? The answer is probably yes, so the overt action of yesterday will have to take a backseat to more subliminal messaging.

However, we are not here to make “Chunnel” happen; rather, it is the last day of the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships 2024. We have seen a bevy of fast swimming, including a new national record (or two), and tonight should be no exception.

Using the benefit of youth, the first event of the evening sees multiple teenagers in the fastest heat of the 800. Leading the charge for the British distance women is 14-year-old Amelie Blocksidge. The winner in the 1500, Blocksidge, enters with a time of 8:32.65, and while the nomination standard is over six seconds faster, don’t count her out. While making the standard is a stretch, she was under the Olympic consideration time in the 1500, so with a strong swim here, she could be eyed as a discretionary pick. She will be flanked by Fleur Lewis and Leah Crisp tonight, with the former the only other swimmer entered sub-8:40.

Not yet on the team, but looking to defend his Olympic bronze medal is Luke Greenbank. Since the Olympics, Greenbank has been up and down. He won silver at the 2022 Worlds but failed to make the Worlds team in 2023 and was just 9th in Doha. However, he has the center lane tonight and was faster than anyone else by over one and a half seconds. Already on the team is Oliver Morgan, the newly minted record holder in the 100 back, and he will look to use his early speed to set the pace. Surrounding the pair are Jonny Marshall and Brodie Williams, and both will look to contest for the win.

National Record Watch is in effect in the Women’s 100 breast as Angharad Evans swam a speedy 1:06.27 and now sits just .08 away from Molly Renshaw‘s record. Evans, who already clipped the nomination standard this morning, will look to do it again tonight. Individual event berths aren’t the only spot on the line, as medley relay berths are up for grabs. Kara Hanlon, the winner in the 200, will line up to Evan’s right in lane 5 and was the only other swimmer under 1:08, but you can’t count out Imogen Clark, the fastest British woman in the 50 breast.

Eva Okaro swam her way into a good position to make her first Olympic team after taking the second seed tonight. Okaro, who was the silver medalist in the 50 free, will look to contest with top seed and British record holder Anna Hopkin. While the nomination standard may be a step too far for Okaro, relay spots are certainly up for grabs as she will look to fend off the likes of Freya Anderson (who is making her way back after a bout of glandular fever), Isabella Hindley, Abbie Wood, Lucy Hope, and Freya Colbert.

Last but certainly not least, saving the best for last, insert whatever adage you want here; we end the evening and compete with the Men’s 200 Free. Over the past few Olympic cycles, the event has been one of the strongest for the nation. In Rio, James Guy placed 4th in the individual final, and the 4×200 relay earned silver. At the next games in Tokyo, Guy teamed up with Matt Richards and, with the help of the individual gold medalist Thomas Dean and individual silver medalist Duncan Scott, the quartet topped the podium in the relay. Tonight, the four will look to repeat the feat but will have to first qualify. Dean enters as the fastest qualifier, followed by Richards, but they face threats from Guy, who has yet to qualify, as well as Jack McMillian, who is seeking his first Olympic team representing Great Britain.

Women’s 800 Freestyle– Fastest Heat

World Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)

British Record: 8:14.10 – Rebecca Adlington (2008)

2021 Champion: Leah Crisp – 8:44.67

Nomination Standard: 8:25.84

OLY A/B Standards: 8:26.71/8:29.24

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Backstroke– Finals

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

British Record: 1:54.43 – Luke Greenbank (2021)

(2021) 2021 Champion: Luke Greenbank – 1:56.70

– 1:56.70 Nomination Standard: 1:57.28

OLY A/B Standards: 1:57.50/1:58.09

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke– Finals

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

British Record: 1:06.21 – Molly Renshaw (2021)

(2021) 2021 Champion: Sarah Vasey – 1:06.37

Nomination Standard: 1:06.31

OLY A/B Standards: 1:06.79/1:07.12

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Freestyle– Finals

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)

British Record: 52.75 – Anna Hopkin (2021)

(2021) 2021 Champion: Freya Anderson – 53.40

– 53.40 Nomination Standard: 53.55

OLY A/B Standards: 53.61/53.88

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

British Record: 1:44.22 – Thomas Dean (2021)

2021 Champion: Duncan Scott – 1:44.47

– 1:44.47 Nomination Standard: 1:45.96

OLY A/B Standards: 1:57.26/1:57.85

Top 8: