2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials: Paris Qualifiers Through Penultimate Night

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

The penultimate night of action at the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials brought additional qualifiers for this summer’s Games.

4-time World Championships medalist Ben Proud exploded in the men’s 50m free, firing off a time of 21.25 to establish his dominance and qualify for his 3rd Olympics.

Runner-up Matt Richards, already qualified as winner of the men’s 100m free, produced a mark of 21.83 for silver. That checked in as a new lifetime best and Welsh record for the Olympic medalist.

Keanna MacInnes topped the women’s 100m fly podium with her time of 57.92 erasing her previous Scottish record of 57.97. MacInnes has already qualified in the 200m fly and, given the fact her result tied the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time, she may be given a nod to race in this shorter distance in Paris as well.

Additionally, MacInnes booked her slot on the women’s 4x100m medley relay by virtue of winning the 1fly.

British Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 4 of Trials

The following swimmers finished 1st in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:

The following swimmers have provisionally qualified in relays:

Other Qualification Notes

The following swimmers finished 2nd in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:

The following 1st place finishers did not meet the Aquatics GB selection standard but did meet the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time (‘A’ cut):