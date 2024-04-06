2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials: Paris Qualifiers Through Penultimate Night

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 7th
- Prelims at 10 am local (5 am EDT), Finals at 7 pm local (2 pm EDT)
- London Aquatics Centre
- LCM (50m)
- British Swimming Olympic Selection Policy
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview
- Entries
- Prelims: Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap/Day 4 Recap/Day 5 Recap
- Finals: Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap/Day 4 Recap/Day 5 Recap
- Results
- Livestream: Channel 4 YouTube coverage
The penultimate night of action at the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials brought additional qualifiers for this summer’s Games.
4-time World Championships medalist Ben Proud exploded in the men’s 50m free, firing off a time of 21.25 to establish his dominance and qualify for his 3rd Olympics.
Runner-up Matt Richards, already qualified as winner of the men’s 100m free, produced a mark of 21.83 for silver. That checked in as a new lifetime best and Welsh record for the Olympic medalist.
Keanna MacInnes topped the women’s 100m fly podium with her time of 57.92 erasing her previous Scottish record of 57.97. MacInnes has already qualified in the 200m fly and, given the fact her result tied the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time, she may be given a nod to race in this shorter distance in Paris as well.
Additionally, MacInnes booked her slot on the women’s 4x100m medley relay by virtue of winning the 1fly.
British Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 4 of Trials
The following swimmers finished 1st in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:
- Keanna MacInnes – women’s 200m fly (2:07.24)
- Freya Colbert – women’s 200m free (1:56.22), 4x200m free relay
- Adam Peaty – men’s 100m breast (57.94)
- Oliver Morgan – men’s 100m back (52.70)
- Kathleen Dawson – women’s 100m back (59.74)
- Daniel Jervis – men’s 1500m free (14:47.94)
- Freya Colbert – women’s 400m IM (4:34.01)
- Anna Hopkin – women’s 50m free (24.53)
- Max Litchfield – men’s 400m IM (4:09.14)
- Matt Richards – men’s 100m free (47.84)
- Honey Osrin – women’s 200m back (2:08.37)
- Duncan Scott – men’s 200m IM (1:55.91)
- Ben Proud – men’s 50m free (21.25)
- Abbie Wood – women’s 200m IM (2:08.91)
The following swimmers have provisionally qualified in relays:
- Abbie Wood – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Medi Harris – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Lucy Hope – women’s 4x200m free relay
- Duncan Scott – men’s 4x100m free relay
- Tom Dean – men’s 4x100m free relay
- Alexander Cohoon – men’s 4x100m free relay
- Joe Litchfield – men’s 4x100m medley relay
- Keanna MacInnes – women’s 4x100m medley relay
Other Qualification Notes
The following swimmers finished 2nd in their event and beat the Aquatics GB selection standard:
- Laura Stephens – women’s 200m fly (2:07.37)
- Abbie Wood – women’s 200m free (1:56.62)
- Jonny Marshall – men’s 100m back (53.03)
- Katie Shanahan – women’s 400m IM (4:36.67)
- Duncan Scott – men’s 100m free (47.92)
- Katie Shanahan – women’s 200m back (2:08.53)
- Tom Dean – men’s 200m IM (1:56.44)
- Matt Richards – men’s 50m free (21.83)
- Freya Colbert – women’s 200m IM (2:10.46)
The following 1st place finishers did not meet the Aquatics GB selection standard but did meet the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time (‘A’ cut):
- Kieran Bird – men’s 400m free (3:45.63)
- Tobias Robinson – men’s 800m free (7:51.51)
- Keanna MacInnes – women’s 100m fly (57.92)
1st or 2nd with the NT, or relay qualifier. (21)
W – Colbert, Hopkin, Dawson, Wood, MacInnes, Osrin, Stephens, Shanahan, Harris and Hope.
M – Peaty, Proud, Scott, Richards, Dean, Morgan, Jervis, Max and Joe Litchfield, Cohoon and Marshall.
5th in a relay event.
Schlossan and Whittle
1st with an A standard
Bird, Robinson.
That leaves room for five more if Bird and Robinson are to be selected.