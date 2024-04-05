2024 British Olympic Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 Aquatics GB Swimming CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Order of Events

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Women’s 400 Freestyle

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Men’s 200 Individual Medley

Well, friends, we are halfway through the meet program of finals sessions. After tonight, there will be just two more days for competitors to punch their tickets to Paris. Picking right up where we left off last night, expect tonight to see some fast swimming.

We start off with the Men’s 100 butterfly, where the National Record holder, James Guy, will look to defend his Olympic Trials title. Yesterday, Guy swam to a personal best of 48.68 in the 100 free, showing that he is in good form. Despite this, however, Guy finds himself on the outsides as he was just 4th this morning, and while he is expected to swim faster than his 52.26 prelim swim, he will still need to beat Jacob Peters, Ed Mildred, and Jamie Ingram, all who were faster this morning. Peters, last summer, swam 51.16 to become the 2nd fastest performer in British history and beat Guy at the 2023 British Championships.

Holly Hibbott, like Guy, is the defending Olympic Trials champ but finds herself 4th after this morning. Top seed Leah Crisp swam 4:15.16 and will duke it out with 14-year-old Amelie Blocksidge. Blocksidge, who sits just .21 at 4:15.37, won the 1500 two nights ago and will look to double up on national titles. With the nomination time at 4:04.98, it seems unlikely that any swimmer will hit that mark based on this morning’s times and their personal best; these swimmers are still competing for best times, consideration for the Olympics, as well as for the European Junior champs.

It’s three for three in events where the defending Olympic trial champ is seeded 4th tonight, showing off the talent of the next generation of swimming. It is a tough qualifying standard of 2:08.91, but Kathleen Dawson, who won the 100 back, will look to continue her comeback tour. Top seed Honey Osrin leads the field by over two seconds but will have to hold off the likes of Dawson, Holly McGill, and Katie Shanahan. Shanahan, who finished 2nd in the 400 IM, is the Scottish national record-holder and the reigning Commonwealth Games bronze medalist.

We finish up with the 200 IM, where the 2021 Tokyo silver medalist, Duncan Scott, will look to reassert his dominance in the IM events after choosing to swim the 100 free yesterday and saw Max Litchfield take down his record in the 400 IM. Scott was the only swimmer this morning under 2:00, as he hit the wall in 1:58.88. Litchfield and Evan Jones will flank Scott tonight but will be under pressure from Thomas Dean and Mark Szaranek, as all four of them are seeded within .80 of each other.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

British Record: 50.67 – James Guy (2017)

(2017) 2021 Champion: James Guy – 51.44

– 51.44 Nomination Standard: 51.56

OLY A/B Standards: 51.67/51.93

Top 8:

Joe Litchfield (L’borogh PC) – 51.71 Joshua Gammon (Bath Uni) – 51.82 Jacob Peters (Bath PC) – 51.88 Edward Mildred (Bath PC) – 52.11 James Guy (Millfield) – 52.29 Lewis Fraser (Swansea Uni) – 52.32 Jamie Ingram (Co Manch Aq) – 52.74 Thomas Carswell (Edinburgh Uni) – 53.00

With six of the fastest ten swimmers in British history in the final, it was always going to be fast, and it certainly didn’t disappoint. Jacob Peters led at the halfway turn, touching in 23.63. But it wasn’t enough as strong underwater, and a speedy back-half by Joe Litchfield caused the upset. Litchfield, who closed in 27.48, finished in 51.71.

Litchfield’s time, however, was just outside of the nomination standard, meaning that he did not gain automatic qualification to the team, but during the medal ceremony was told that as a result of his swim, the 4×100 medley had qualified.

Joshua Gammon, who had a great swim to win the 200 fly on night 1, placed second out of lane 7 in 51.82. Jacob Peters, who this morning tied the nomination standard, was slower this evening, hitting the wall in 3rd (51.88); this was the only event that Peters appeared on the Entries List in, meaning his Olympic hopes appear to be over.

James Guy finished 5th, .03 slower than this morning. He will have to wait until the last day and the 200-meter free to see if he can make his third Olympic Games.

Because Litchfield’s time was slower than the Olympic A standard of 51.67, even if Guy were to make the team in the 200 free, it seems unlikely he would be able to swim the 100 fly, as National Olympic Committees can only enter two swimmers if both have hit the A standard.

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

British Record: 4:00.60 – Joanne Jackson (2009)

2021 Champion: Holly Hibbott – 4:07.03

– 4:07.03 Nomination Standard: 4:04.98

OLY A/B Standards: 4:07.90/4:09.14

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Backstroke– Finals

World Record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)

British Record: 2:06.66 – Gemma Spofforth (2009)

2021 Champion: Kathleen Dawson – 2:08.14

– 2:08.14 Nomination Standard: 2:08.91

OLY A/B Standards: 2:10.39/2:11.04

Top 8:

Men’s 200 I.M. – Finals

World Record: 1:54.00- Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

British Record: 1:55.28 – Duncan Scott (2021)

(2021) 2021 Champion: Duncan Scott – 1:55.90

– 1:55.90 Nomination Standard: 1:57.49

OLY A/B Standards: 1:57.94/1:58.53

Top 8: