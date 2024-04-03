2024 British Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Aquatics GB Swimming CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Order of Events

Women’s 1500 Fastest Heat

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

Men’s 100 Backstroke

Women’s 100 Backstroke

Hello, Governors. Day 2 of the Aquatics GB is about to kick off. It’s an interesting program as we start with the longest event on the program and get shorter as the evening wears on.

We start with the Women’s 1500 freestyle, where 14-year-old Amelie Blocksidge is the top seed. Last year, she won the British Championship, catapulting her into the spotlight. She will look to defend her title and swim under the self-imposed Aquatics GB Nomination Standard of 16:01.95. Next to her will be Fleur Lewis, who recently swam to a massive new PB in December and will look to replicate that success here, in London.

The men’s 200 Fly will showcase a number of new names as the event appears to be wide open for the taking. Leading the way is Thomas Beeley, who was the only swimmer to post a time under 2:00 this morning but has a way to go to surpass the standard of 1:54.97, a feat that only two other Brits have accomplished.

The Women’s 200 Breaststroke swiftly follows with Kara Hanlon, who finished 3rd in 2021, looking to make her first Olympic team. The Scot carries a personal best of 2:25.12, so will need to surpass that in order to go under the qualifying time.

We end the evening with the Men’s and Women’s 100 backstroke. Both events look to be a dogfight as the men’s event has suddenly become very competitive and the women’s event sees the return of the European record holder Kathleen Dawson.

Oliver Morgan leads the men with his 52.87 prelim swim, making him the second-fastest performer in the nation. Jonny Marshall, Matthew Ward, Luke Greenbank, and Brodie Williams will all look to improve this morning. Both Greenbank and Williams were 2021 Olympians and will look to return to their second games.

Dawson, who swam 59.81 this morning, will be flanked by Lauren Cox and Medi Harris tonight as the pair look to dethrone the Scot and claim their own individual tickets to Paris. Harris, who finished third in the 200 freestyle last night, has already been nominated to the team as part of the 4×200 free relay.

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2018)

British Record: 15:47.26 – Jazmin Carlin (2013)

2021 Champion: Leah Crisp – 16:46.09

Nomination Standard: 16:01.95

OLY A/B Standards: 16:09.09/16:13.94

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Mikak, Hungary (2022)

British Record: 1:54.58 – Michael Rock (2009)

2021 Champion: James Guy – 1:55.20

Nomination Standard: 1:54.97

OLY A/B Standards: 1:55.78/1:56.36

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke– Finals

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia (2023)

British Record: 2:20.89 – Molly Renshaw (2021)

2021 Champion: Molly Renshaw – 2:20.89

Nomination Standard: 2:23.04

OLY A/B Standards: 2:23.91/2:24.63

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, Italy (2022)

British Record: 52.73 – Liam Tancock (2009)

2021 Champion: Joe Litchfield – 54.04

Nomination Standard: 53.68

OLY A/B Standards: 53.74/54.01

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Backstroke– Finals

World Record: 57.33- Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)

British Record: 58.08 – Kathleen Dawson (2021)

(2021) 2021 Champion: Kathleen Dawson – 58.24

– 58.24 Nomination Standard: 59.89

OLY A/B Standards: 59.99/1:00.29

Top 8: