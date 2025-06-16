2025 French Elite Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bon Soir Mes Amis et Bienvenue. The third finals session of the 2025 French Elite Championships is about to get underway. Swimmers from across France will be looking for a berth on the team to Singapore or for a spot on the U23 European squad.

The session kicks off with the men’s 800 freestyle, where top seeds David Aubry, the national record holder, will look to fend off the likes of Damien Joly.

From there we progress though the Women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 free, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 fly and we conclude with the women’s 200 free. While Leon Marchand is absent from this meet, there are still plenty of stars in action and today is no exception.

After winning the 50 fly on night 1, Maxime Grousset returns to action in the 100 free. The top seed, Grousset, put up a time this morning faster than his time from the Olympic Final, and if he can replicate that performance tonight, he could be a medal contender in Singapore. Taking 2nd this morning was Rafael Fente-Damers, the same man who finished 2nd to him at Trials last summer. Fente-Damers, too, was faster than he was in Paris at the Olympics, and he will be chasing the vaunted 48.00 barrier tonight.

The women’s 50 back also brings the action as top seed Mary-Ambre Moluh undercut the qualifying standard with her morning swim. It won’t be a cakewalk, however, as she has the likes of Analie Pigree, the national record holder, and Pauline Mahieu looking to displace her.

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Women’s 200 Butterfly– Finals

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige , CHN (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:03.03 – Summer McIntosh , CAN (2024)

French Record: 2:05.09 – Aurore Mongel, (2009)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 2:08.43

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

Women’s 50 Backstroke– Finals

World Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2023)

World Junior Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton , AUS (2016)

French Record: 27.27 – Analia Pigree, (2022)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 27.72

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Finals