2025 French Elite Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day Two of the 2025 French Elite Championships is about to unfold in Chartres, as France’s top swimmers aim to post qualifying times for next month’s World Championships in Singapore.

The evening’s finals session will feature five events: the women’s 1500 freestyle, men’s 100 backstroke, women’s 100 backstroke, men’s 200 freestyle, and women’s 100 breaststroke.

As a reminder, four-time Olympic champion Leon Marchand was granted an exception that let him race at the Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite last month to earn his roster spot, rather than at this meet.

Follow along for real-time updates below.

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Finals

  • World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2018)
  • World Junior Record: 15:25.48 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
  • French Record: 15:40.35 – Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (2024)
  • French World Championship Qualifying Time: 16:09.09

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

  • World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)
  • World Junior Record: 52.08 – Miron Lifincev, RUS (2024)
  • French Record: 52.11 – Camille Lacourt (2010)
  • French World Championship Qualifying Time: 53.74

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

  • World Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2025)
  • World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)
  • French Record: 58.79 – Emma Terebo (2024)
  • French World Championship Qualifying Time: 59.99

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Finals

  • World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
  • World Junior Record: 1:42.97 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)
  • French Record: 1:43.14 – Yannick Agnel (2012)
  • French World Championship Qualifying Time: 1:46.26

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

  • World Record: 1:04.13- Lilly King, USA (2017) 
  • World Junior Record: 1:04.35 -Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)
  • French Record: 1:07.30- Charlotte Bonnet (2023)
  • French World Championship Qualifying Time: 1:06.79

Postgrad Swimmer
43 minutes ago

Is there a livestream?

