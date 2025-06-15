2025 French Elite Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, June 14th – Thursday, June 19th
- Prelims at 8am local (2am ET)/Finals at 6pm local (Noon ET)
- Montpellier, France
- LCM (50m)
As a reminder, four-time Olympic champion Leon Marchand was granted an exception that let him race at the Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite last month to earn his roster spot, rather than at this meet.
Follow along for real-time updates below.
Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2018)
- World Junior Record: 15:25.48 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
- French Record: 15:40.35 – Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (2024)
- French World Championship Qualifying Time: 16:09.09
Podium:
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals
- World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)
- World Junior Record: 52.08 – Miron Lifincev, RUS (2024)
- French Record: 52.11 – Camille Lacourt (2010)
- French World Championship Qualifying Time: 53.74
Podium:
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals
- World Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2025)
- World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)
- French Record: 58.79 – Emma Terebo (2024)
- French World Championship Qualifying Time: 59.99
Podium:
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 200 Freestyle — Finals
- World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- World Junior Record: 1:42.97 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)
- French Record: 1:43.14 – Yannick Agnel (2012)
- French World Championship Qualifying Time: 1:46.26
Podium:
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals
- World Record: 1:04.13- Lilly King, USA (2017)
- World Junior Record: 1:04.35 -Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)
- French Record: 1:07.30- Charlotte Bonnet (2023)
- French World Championship Qualifying Time: 1:06.79
Podium:
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
