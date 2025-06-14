2025 French Elite Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, June 14th – Thursday, June 19th

Prelims at 8am local (2am ET)/Finals at 6pm local (Noon ET)

Montpellier, France

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

Live Results

Recaps Prelims: Day 1



The 2025 French Elite Championships kick off today, serving as the nation’s qualification opportunity for athletes aiming to earn their place on the World Championships roster.

Tonight’s opening finals session will feature six events: the women’s 200 IM, men’s 400 freestyle, women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 50 butterfly, women’s 400 freestyle, and men’s 100 breaststroke.

As a reminder, four-time Olympic champion Leon Marchand was granted an exception that let him race at the Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite last month to earn his roster spot, rather than at this meet.

Follow along for real-time updates below.

Women’s 200 IM – Finals

World Record: 2:05.70 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2025)

World Junior Record: 2:06.89 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2023)

French Record: 2:09.37 – Camille Muffat (2009)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 2:11.47

Podium:

GOLD – Roos Vanotterdijk (Belgium), 2:09.73

SILVER – Cyrielle Duhamel (France), 2:11.06

BRONZE – Camille Tissandie (France), 2:13.92

20-year-old Roos Vanotterdijk of Belgium obliterated her own national record in the women’s 200 IM by 3.49 seconds en route to winning tonight’s race. She stopped the clock in 2:09.73, marking not only her first foray into sub-2:10 territory, but also her first time dipping under 2:13. Her previous Belgian record of 2:13.22 was set just this past April at the Stockholm Open.

Vanotterdijk led from start to finish in dominant fashion. Her standout split came on the butterfly leg at 27.14, followed by 32.57 on backstroke, 39.01 on breaststroke, and 31.01 on freestyle. She was the only swimmer to hit the halfway mark in under a minute, clocking 59.71, and remained in control from the opening stroke through the finish.

Compared to her previous national record, she dropped 0.51 on fly, 0.78 on backstroke, 1.37 on breaststroke, and 0.83 on freestyle. A full split comparison between her two record-setting swims is available below.

Splits Comparison:

New National Record Former National Record 27.14 27.65 32.57 (59.71) 33.35 (1:01.00) 39.01 (1:38.72) 40.38 (1:41.38) 31.01 (2:09.73) 31.84 (2:13.22)

On the French front, 25-year-old Cyrielle Duhamel posted a time of 2:11.06 to finish 2nd, securing her spot on France’s World Championship roster. The result ranks as the 2nd-fastest of her career. Her personal best of 2:10.84 was clocked in Tokyo, where she placed 11th in the Olympic semifinals. Her third-fastest swim came from the prelims of that same competition, where she notched a 2:11.11. Duhamel remains the third-fastest French woman in history in the 200 IM.

Camille Tissandie, 21, rounded out the podium tonight with a time of 2:13.92, finishing just shy of her 2:13.73 lifetime best set at the French Winter Championships back in 2021.

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:39.96 – Lukas Martens, GER (2025)

World Junior Record: 3:44.31 – Peter Mitson, BUL (2023)

French Record: 3:43.85 – Yannick Agnel (2011)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 3:46.78

Podium:

GOLD – Pierre Largeron (France), 3:49.84

SILVER – Rami Rahmouni (Tunusia), 3:49.85

BRONZE – Romain Raguenaud (France), 3:50.64

19-year-old Pierre Largeron broke new ground in the men’s 400 freestyle with his first-ever sub-3:50 swim, capturing gold in 3:49.84. While he fell over three seconds short of the French qualifying time of 3:46.78 for Singapore, he set a new lifetime best by nearly a full second.

Largeron was locked in a tight battle with rising Tunisian star Rami Rahmouni, just 16 years old, throughout the race. The two were separated by only 0.01 at the finish. Largeron led through the first 200, hitting the pad in 55.20 at the 100 to Rahmouni’s 55.53, and 1:53.99 at the 200 to Rahmouni’s 1:54.07. Rahmouni surged ahead at the 250 turn, opening up nearly four-tenths of a second and maintaining that lead for the next 100.

However, Largeron fought back on the final lap with a swift 28.64 split to reclaim the lead over Rahmouni’s 29.19. Rahmouni had the faster closing speed, powering home in 28.14, but it wasn’t enough to catch Largeron, who held on with a 28.47 final 50 to secure the win.

Rahmouni’s lifetime best remains 3:49.45, set at last month’s French Junior Championships. The 16-year-old has been steadily improving this year, including a standout 7:52.80 in the 800 free, a time ranking #2 all-time in the U.S. boys’ 15-16 age group, just 0.75 shy of Larsen Jensen’s National Age Group Record of 7:52.05 set in 2002. Among juniors worldwide (18 & under), Rahmouni ranks 25th all-time in the 800, with several other 16-year-olds ahead of him — including Italy’s Lorenzo Galossi (7:43.37), Croatia’s Franko Grgic (7:45.92), China’s Zhang Zhanshuo (7:47.84), and fellow Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui (7:49.09).

Back to tonight’s race, 28-year-old veteran David Aubry entered as the top seed with a time of 3:52.12 but slipped to sixth place in the final, finishing in 3:52.31. Aubry owns a lifetime best of 3:46.40 and will need to approach that level to meet the tough qualifying time of 3:46.78.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 54.60 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)

World Junior Record: 56.20 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

French Record: 56.14 — Marie Wattel (2022)

(2022) French World Championship Qualifying Time: 57.92

Podium:

GOLD – Lilou Ressencourt (France), 58.02

SILVER – Marie Wattel (France), 58.36

BRONZE – Marina Jehl (France), 59.46

A big-time upset unfolded in the women’s 100 butterfly as 22-year-old Lilou Ressencourt toppled French record holder Marie Wattel to collect gold. Marina Jehl secured bronze with a time of 59.46, marking her first-ever swim under 60 seconds.

Wattel, 28, got out faster through the front half, splitting 27.07 to Ressencourt’s slightly slower 27.14. However, Ressencourt made up ground on the back half, posting 30.88 to Wattel’s 31.29, a difference that Wattel ultimately couldn’t overcome.

Ressencourt, who competes for the Cal Bears in the NCAA, improved her personal best tonight, shaving a few hundreths off her previous top time of 58.04 set at the Monaco leg of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour. She, of course, also surpassed her season best of 58.36 from the Monte Carlo stop last month, where she earned bronze.

Wattel, who suffered an ACL tear in late 2023 and has been rehabbing throughout 2025, recently transitioned to train under Herbie Behm at Arizona State University. Prior to this, she spent most of her time at Loughborough University in England and most recently trained with her club, CN Marseille.

The veteran was the 2022 World Championships silver medalist in the 100 fly. She is also a four-time European Champion in long course, including a gold medal in the 100 fly at the 2020 European Championships, where she tied with Anna Ntountounaki of Greece.

Wattel holds eight French records, including the long course 100 fly (56.14), set at the 2022 Worlds. Her best Olympic finish came at Tokyo 2021, where she touched 6th in the 100 fly.

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 22.27 – Andriy Govorov, UKR (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96 – Diogo Ribeiro, POR (2022)

French Record: 22.72 – Maxime Grousset (2023)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 23.04

Podium:

GOLD – Maxime Grousset (France), 22.70

SILVER – Michel Arkhangelsky (Russia), 23.14

BRONZE – Nikita Baez (France), 23.23

After firing off a warning shot in prelims earlier today with his 22.74 outing, Olympic bronze medalist Maxime Grousset eclipsed his own 50 butterfly national record in tonight’s final. The 2023 100 fly world champion stopped the clock in 22.70, shaving two hundredths off his previous mark of 22.72 set during the 2023 World Championships prelims, where he went on to earn bronze in the final.

With tonight’s performance, the 26-year-old now moves from tied for 10th to the sole 10th quickest man ever, bumping Nyls Korstanje’s 22.72 from just last month off the list.

Updated Top 10 All-Time Rankings:

Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018) Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019) Rafa Munoz, Spain – 22.43 (2009) Nicholas Santos, Brazil – 22.60 (2023) Oleg Kostin, Russia – 22.62 (2023) Noe Ponti, Switzerland – 22.65 (2024) Milorad Cavic, Serbia – 22.67 (2009) (TIE) Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 22.68 (2024) & Ilya Kharun, Canada — 22.68 (2025) N/A Maxime Grousset, France — 22.70 (2025)*

Behind Grousset tonight was Michel Arkhangelsky, a Russian native who has lived in France for the majority of his life. He logged 23.14 to follow up his prelims personal best of 22.97. Nikita Baez nabbed bronze in 23.23, a slight drop from his lifetime best of 23.54 earlier today.

Arkhangelsky trains with Florida State in the NCAA system. Although he has lived in France since he was four years old, his application for French citizenship was denied last year. Since then, there has been no update on his status. SwimSwam has reached out to the French Swimming Federation to clarify whether he would be eligible to represent France at Worlds if he qualifies in an event, but they have yet to respond.

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:54.18 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2025)

World Junior Record: 3:56.46 — Summer McIntosh , CAN (2023)

French Record: 4:01.13 – Camille Muffat (2012)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 4:07.90

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Finals

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

World Junior Record: 59.01 — Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

French Record: 58.64 – Hugh Duboscq (2009)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 59.49

Podium:

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –