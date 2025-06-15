Multi-Sport Varsity Athlete Alaura Arringdale Commits To Randolph College For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alaura Arringdale from San Antonio, Texas has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Randolph College beginning in fall 2025.

“There wasn’t anything I didn’t love.”

Arringdale swims for Alamo Area Aquatic Association and just finished her senior year at Pieper High School. She was a varsity athlete in swimming, tennis, and water polo. She also was in two orchestras in high school and also plans to also be part of Randolph’s orchestra.

This past January for Pieper, Arringdale swam to a lifetime best at the UIL Distric 26 5A Championship. She swam a 1:18.80 100 breast to finish 9th.

Arringdale’s Best SCY Times Are:

100 free: 1:01.84

200 free: 2:09.25

100 breast: 1:18.80

200 breast: 2:52.19

Randolph College is a Division III school located in Lynchburg, Virginia and had nine women on its roster this past season. The women finished 8th out of 11 teams at the 2025 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championship. Sophomore Katelyn Spuchesi led the way with five individual points. It took a 2:04.93 in the 200 free and a 1:11.36 in the 100 breast to earn a second swim.

Arringdale will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with freestyler Rio Bucy who remains in-state.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.