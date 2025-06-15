Y-Nationals Finalist Wade Chandgie Commits To Rollins For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wade Chandgie from Simpsonville, South Carolina has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Rollins College beginning in fall 2025.

“I chose Rollins for the team culture, coaching staff, beautiful location and overall academic and athletic fit. I am looking forward to following my dreams and am grateful for this opportunity. Go Tars!”

Chandgie swims for Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club and just finished his senior year at Brashier Middle College Charter High School. He is spending this summer as the 10 & under head swim coach at Stonehaven Stingrays.

This past spring, he finished his short course yards season at Y-Nationals. He swam to numerous lifetime best times and was highlighted by a 15th place finish in the 200 free where he swam a 1:40.82. He was slightly faster in prelims with a 1:40.14. He also swam lifetime best times in the 100 fly (49.95), 100 free (46.36), and 50 free (21.02).

Chandgie’s Best SCY Times Are:

50 free: 21.02

100 free: 46.36

200 free: 1:40.14

500 free: 4:38.85

100 fly: 49.95

Rollins College is located in Winter Park, Florida, just outside of Orlando. The men finished 5th out of seven teams at the 2025 Sunshine State Conference Championships. The team went on to finish 18th at Division II NCAAs with Evan McInerny leading the way making the NCAA ‘A’ final of the 200 fly and 400 IM.

Based on his best times, Chandgie is just off of scoring in numerous events. It took a 20.90 50 free, 45.12 100 free, 1:39.33 200 free, and 4:37.11 500 free to earn a second swim. It also took a 49.50 in the 100 fly.

Chandgie will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Cooper Wiese, Hampton Walker, Jaden Amores, Campbell Williams, Sebastian Lopez, and Cole Conlan.

