Distance Specialist Spencer Swanholm Commits To Wagner College For 2025

Spencer Swanholm from Haddon Heights, New Jersey has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Wagner College beginning in fall 2025. Swanholm will be the first person in his family to ever be a collegiate athlete.

“I chose Wagner College because it’s strong emphasis on Athletics and Academics. I feel like it is a place where I can better my swimming as well as be a strong student. The ability to be in New York City and study my Major; Business/Finance, gives me the ability to excel in my field at a rate I may not find at other schools.”

Swanholm swims for South Jersey Aquatic Club out of Voorhees Township, NJ. He just finished his senior year at Haddon Heights High School.

This past spring, he finished his SCY season at the Middle Atlantic Swimming Championships. He finaled in numerous events and was highlighted by an 11th place finish in the 1650 free (16:37.62) and a 12th place finish in the 1000 free (9:50.94). Both marked personal best times. He also swam a 4:14.08 in the 400 IM.

Swanholm’s Best SCY Times Are:

1650 free: 16:37.62

1000 free: 9:50.94

500 free: 4:48.25

200 free: 1:47.32

400 IM: 4:10.87

The Wagner College men finished 2nd out of four teams at the 2025 NEC Championships. Nikkolai Carrillo led the way with conference titles in the 200 fly (1:48.23) and 200 IM (1:50.36).

Based on his best times, Swanholm has the potential to make an immediate impact at the conference level. His 1650 free time would have been 8th. Wagner finished 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 7th in the event this past season. Ben McLaughlin led the way with his 2nd place finish in a 15:38.41. McLaughlin just finished his freshman season so the two will overlap for three years.

Swanholm will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Andrey Ishchenko, Karson Leavitt, and Ivan Vitko.

