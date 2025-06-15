Profile Of A Swim Dad: A Swim Dad Never Retires, He Just Finds A New Grind

Courtesy: Elizabeth Spencer Rosenthal

For the last 16 years, Ed has lived the daily grind of being a swim dad, which can be a tall order. As an avid supporter of his son’s competitive career, from 8 & unders through D1 collegiate swimming, Ed embraced Swim Dad Life, skillfully balancing work, family, travel and meet schedules. A gifted sports photographer, he put his stellar skills to work on a regular basis, using every opportunity to secure professional-quality swimming shots of his son and his teammates. But on graduation day, when his swimmer became a swammer, Ed was looking for a new way to perk things up.

What began as a quest to stay present on deck and cover some travel expenses, Ed blended his passion for swimming with his enthusiasm for coffee and motorcycles — and the Sore Butts Cafe was born! Transforming his Ural Patrol bike with a sidecar, into a traveling coffee cart, Ed can now be found on pool decks across South Florida, serving up an extra boost of caffeine and camaraderie. A popular attraction, especially for swim fans who rise and grind before the sun, some of Ed’s most popular brews include early morning expressos, and delicious daybreak cortaditos and cappuccinos. (I’m a particular fan of the vanilla iced coffee, which in my opinion, compares favorably with the best of them. And trust me, I’ve tried quite a few!)

Aside from crafting stellar beverages, Ed also serves up some sage advice to help other swim dads stay grounded. “Wherever you are on your journey, be patient and be there for your swimmer. Be a DAD, not a coach,” he added

“Most importantly, be their biggest and their loudest fan, and be happy whether they win or lose a race. Swimming is a long journey, and there is always another chance!”

And as Ed has demonstrated, with some passion paired with resourcefulness, there’s always an opportunity to reinvent yourself, not just in your next race, but in your next chapter.

ABOUT ELIZABETH SPENCER