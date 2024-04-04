Emily Thompson Swims Best Time 51.47 100 Fly On Night 2 Of Y-Nationals

2024 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

April 2-6, 2024

GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS

The biggest highlight of night 2 was the butterfly events. First in the women’s 100 fly, Stanford commit Emily Thompson swam to a best time of a 51.47, dipping below the 52-second mark for the first time as her old best time was a 52.33 from a month ago. Last year, Thompson swam a 52.51 to finish 2nd. Not only is Thompson’s swim a best time but is also is big in regards to her arrival for Stanford this fall. Just two weeks ago, it took a 51.34 in the event to earn a 2nd swim at NCAAs.

Finishing behind Thompson tonight was Alana Berlin who swam a 52.53, faster than her old best of a 52.58 that she swam for 5th a year ago. Berlin is also headed to Stanford but will arrive next fall in 2025.

Berlin also highlighted the 200 medley relay as she split a 22.97 helping Schroeder to the win. The team of Maggie Dickinson, Amy Hu, Berlin, and Anne Dickinson swam to a final time of a 1:39.26. To highlight just how impressive Berlin’s split was, no other butterflier was faster than 24.49 in either of the A or B final. Berlin’s split was also faster than five of the freestyle splits in the A final.

Finishing behind Schroeder in the 200 medley relay was Greater Somerset County as the team swam to a 1:39.85. Virginia commit Anna Moesch anchored in a 21.23, which bodes well for her 50 free as her flat start best is a 21.90.

Upper Main Lines’s Devyn Sargent swam to a win in the 200 back touching in a 1:54.63. Sargent dropped over two seconds from her old best time of a 1:56.94 from January of this year. Sargent is headed to Yale this fall and the 200 back cutline fell at a 1:54.01 for NCAAs this year. Also highlighting the A final was a pair of 14 year olds as Maggie Dickinson and Vicky Sluk finished 3rd (1:57.12) and 4th (1:57.83) respectively.

Molly Yacoviello swam to a win in the 200 breast swimming to a 2:10.87. The Wisconsin commit’s previous best time was a 2:12.14 from 2023 Winter Juniors. Sara Czirjak swam to 2nd in a 2:11.37, a best time by almost two seconds.

Girls Standings Thru Day 2:

Greater Somerset County YMCA 102.5 Upper Main Line YMCA 95.5 Schroeder YMCA 89 York and York County YMCA 84 Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA 60

BOYS HIGHLIGHTS

2024 Texas commit Garrett Gould swam to a win in the boys 100 fly swimming a 47.29 a new best time. His old best time was a 47.79 from this meet a year ago to finish 3rd. Later in the night, Gould had a big split on Greater Somerset County’s 200 medley relay as he anchored in a 19.33, the fastest free split of the field. His relay ended up finishing 3rd in a 1:29.81.

Winning the 200 medley relay was Schroeder as the team of Brody LePine, Jack Paull, Sam Lorenz, and Jack Sullivan swam to a 1:28.85. Last year, their relay was DQed. Paull and Lorenz had the fastest splits of the field with a 25.45 on the breaststroke leg for Paull and 20.80 on fly for Lorenz.

The 200 breaststroke was a tight race. John Taylor led the way in a 1:57.72 but battled with Angus MacDonald who swam a 1:57.94 and Luke Vickers who was 3rd in a 1:57.99. Taylor was out in a 55.05 to lead by over a second but MacDonald and Vickers had strong 2nd 100s in the race. MacDonald’s time was a best time by over a second.

Hayden Meyers and Kenneth Barnicle battled it out in the 200 back. Barnicle was first at the 50 and 100 marks but Meyers pushed on his second 100 to win in a 1:43.66 compared to Barnicle who touched in a 1:44.82. Meyers, an Arizona commit, dropped from his old best time of a 1:44.51.

Boys Standings Thru Day 2: