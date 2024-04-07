Anna Moesch’s 47.11 100 Free, Emily Thompson’s 1:54.63 200 Fly Highlight Final Night of Y-Nats

2024 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS

After already breaking her own Y-National records in the 50 and 200 freestyles, Virginia commit Anna Moesch swam to a 47.11 in the 100 free breaking her own record that stood at a 47.76 from 2022. That swim would have been 3rd for Virginia’s roster this season only behind Gretchen Walsh and Jasmine Nocentini. Moesch’s swim also has A final potential if she replicates it upon her arrival at Virginia. It took a 47.33 to make the NCAA A final.

Also swimming a time that would have made finals at 2024 NCAAs was Stanford commit Emily Thompson who swam to a 1:54.63 in the 200 fly. She was just off of Courtney Harnish’s Y-Nat record of a 1:54.37 from 2015. Thompson came into the meet with a lifetime best of a 1:56.42 that she swam to finish 2nd in the event a year ago. It took a 1:54.83 to earn a 2nd swim in the 200 fly at 2024 NCAAs.

To close the night, Moesch and Thompson teamed up in the 400 free relay along with Colleen Bull and Erica Maltsev to earn the win. The relay touched in a 3:17.96 setting a new championship record. Moesch had the fastest split with a 47.41 flying start.

Defending her title in the 1650 free was McKenna Potteiger who touched in a 16:56.16. Finishing behind her was 15 year old Kiersten Dietschweiler who swam to a 17:03.54.

After already winning the 200 breast, Molly Yacoviello earned the breaststroke sweep winning the 100 in a 1:01.99. Her best time stands at a 1:01.81. Emily Constable was right behind in a 1:02.19.

Final Girls Standings:

Greater Somerset County YMCA 502.5 Schroeder YMCA 362 York and York County YMCA 330 Upper Main Line YMCA 329 Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA 270

BOYS HIGHLIGHTS

John Taylor swam to a win in the 100 breast to highlight the boys side in a 53.28, just off his best time of a 53.08. He won the event by over a second s Luke Vickers was 2nd in a 54.67. Vickers was 2nd in the event last year in a 54.75.

The 100 free was a close vent for the boys as Garrett Gould was out first in a 20.70 at the 50 mark right ahead of Preston Kessler who flipped in a 20.90. Kessler had a strong back-half to earn the win in a 43.52 compared to Gould’s 43.55. Last year, Gould won the B final in a 43.90 while Kessler was 5th in the A final with a 44.83.

With another strong back half, John Rusnock came from behind to win the 200 fly in a 1:46.44 finishing ahead of Jack Mills who swam a 1:46.85. Rusnock was 3rd with a 50 to go but split a 26.89 coming home to earn the win. No other swimmer split below the 28-second mark on the final 50.

After finishing 8th in the 1650 free last year in a 15:52.08, JC Gordon won the event in a 15:30.12 this year, a best time by over 8 seconds. Gordon is headed to Virginia Tech this fall. Finishing behind him was Brayden King who touched in a 15:35.67. C

Closing the meet with a win was Schroeder who won the 400 free in a championship record of a 2:58.61. The relay consisted of Jack Sullivan, Sam Lorenz, Brady LePine, and Ethan Schutten. Ridley finished just behind in a 2:58.98 and had the fastest split of the night as Jonathan Hoole split a 43.38.

Final Boys Standings: