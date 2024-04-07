Watch The Monumental Men’s 200 Free Race From Aquatics GB Olympic Trials

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

The final race on the final night of the 2024 Aquatics GB Swimming Championships (Olympic Trials) was an absolute barn burner.

The 4 fastest British men in history were all among the field, as Olympic champion Tom Dean, Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott, the 2023 world champion Matt Richards and the 2015 world champion James Guy all dove in for battle.

Great Britain’s Top 5 Men’s LCM 200m Freestyler Performers All-Time

Tom Dean – 1:44.22, 2020 Olympic Games Duncan Scott – 1:44.26, 2020 Olympic Games Matt Richards – 1:44.30, 2023 World Championships James Guy – 1:45.14, 2015 World Championships Robbie Renwick – 1:45.99, 2009 World Championships

With individual and relay qualification on the line, 28-year-old Guy busted out to the front of the pack with a swift 50.58 opener. He attacked the front half a la Chad Le Clos at the 2016 Olympic Games and tried to hold on as the rest of the field caught up with the Olympic relay champion on the final 50m.

Richards ultimately touched first, ripping a season-best of 1:44.69 to add this event to the 100m free he won earlier in the competition.

Scott was next in 1:44.75 while Dean touched in 1:45.09 and Guy’s gutsiness paid off with a result of 1:45.28 to place 4th and book his ticket to Paris on the relay.

The top 4 finishers each easily cleared the 1:45.96 Aquatics GB-mandated selection standard and collectively clocked 6:59.81 to crush the 4x200m free relay benchmark of 7:07.40.

Additionally, Richards, Scott, Dean and Guy now occupy 4 slots of the top 10 performers in the world this season. Only Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo has been quicker than Richards.

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free Sunwoo KOR

HWANG 2 Matthew

RICHARDS GBR 1:44.69 3 Duncan

SCOTT GBR 1:44.75 4 Maximillian

GIULIANI AUS 1:44.79 5 Danas

RAPSYS LTU 1:44.96 6 Thomas

DEAN GBR 1:45.09 7 Lukas

MARTENS GER 1:45.21 8 Luke

HOBSON USA 1:45.26 9 James

GUY GBR 1:45.28 9 Zhanle

PAN CHN 1:45.28 View Top 51»

Top 8: