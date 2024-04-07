Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch The Monumental Men’s 200 Free Race From Aquatics GB Olympic Trials

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

The final race on the final night of the 2024 Aquatics GB Swimming Championships (Olympic Trials) was an absolute barn burner.

The 4 fastest British men in history were all among the field, as Olympic champion Tom Dean, Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott, the 2023 world champion Matt Richards and the 2015 world champion James Guy all dove in for battle.

Great Britain’s Top 5 Men’s LCM 200m Freestyler Performers All-Time

  1. Tom Dean – 1:44.22, 2020 Olympic Games
  2. Duncan Scott – 1:44.26, 2020 Olympic Games
  3. Matt Richards – 1:44.30, 2023 World Championships
  4.  James Guy – 1:45.14, 2015 World Championships
  5. Robbie Renwick – 1:45.99, 2009 World Championships

With individual and relay qualification on the line, 28-year-old Guy busted out to the front of the pack with a swift 50.58 opener. He attacked the front half a la Chad Le Clos at the 2016 Olympic Games and tried to hold on as the rest of the field caught up with the Olympic relay champion on the final 50m.

Richards ultimately touched first, ripping a season-best of 1:44.69 to add this event to the 100m free he won earlier in the competition.

Scott was next in 1:44.75 while Dean touched in 1:45.09 and Guy’s gutsiness paid off with a result of 1:45.28 to place 4th and book his ticket to Paris on the relay.

The top 4 finishers each easily cleared the 1:45.96 Aquatics GB-mandated selection standard and collectively clocked 6:59.81 to crush the 4x200m free relay benchmark of 7:07.40.

Additionally, Richards, Scott, Dean and Guy now occupy 4 slots of the top 10 performers in the world this season. Only Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo has been quicker than Richards.

2023-2024 LCM Men 200 Free

SunwooKOR
HWANG
09/27
1:44.40
2Matthew
RICHARDS 		GBR1:44.6904/07
3Duncan
SCOTT		GBR1:44.7504/07
4 Maximillian
GIULIANI		AUS1:44.7912/12
5Danas
RAPSYS 		LTU1:44.9602/12
6Thomas
DEAN		GBR1:45.0904/07
7Lukas
MARTENS 		GER1:45.2102/12
8Luke
HOBSON		USA1:45.2602/13
9James
GUY		GBR1:45.2804/07
9Zhanle
PAN 		CHN1:45.2809/27
Top 8:

  1. Matt Richards (Millfield) – 1:44.69: 2nd best time of his career
  2. Duncan Scott (Uni of Stirling) – 1:44.75: 4th best time of his career
  3. Tom Dean (Bath PC) – 1:45.09: 6th-best time of his career
  4. James Guy (Millfield) – 1:45.28: best time since 2017
  5. Jack McMillan (Uni of Stirling) – 1:46.19: PB by over half a second
  6. Kieran Bird (Bath PC) – 1:46.99: Had never been under 1:48 before this competition
  7. Luke Turley (Bath PC) – 1:47.75
  8. Joe Litchfield (L’borogh PC) – 1:49.73

