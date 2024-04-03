2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials: Day 2 Prelims Recap

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

After a thrilling night of action from London, the Aquatics GB Championships rolled on this morning with heats setting up potential Olympic qualifiers.

The session kicked off with the opening rounds of the women’s 1500m freestyle, with the fastest 8 competitors set to appear in tonight’s finals.

As it stands right now, Swansea’s Emily Forwood holds the top spot after clocking 17:11.43. However, things will most likely change once the likes of Fleur Lewis and Amelie Blocksidge dive in.

The first event for the men was the 200m butterfly, with the field chasing a stiff Aquatics GB-mandated qualification standard of 1:54.97. Only two swimmers have been under that benchmark in the entire history of British Swimming – national record holder Michael Rock (1:54.58) and Olympian James Guy (1:54.91).

In fact, none of the 10 swiftest-ever British swimmers in this event are competing, as racers to the tune of Duncan Scott, Cameron Brodie and Max Litchfield are focusing on other events.

That leaves this 2fly field entirely open but it will take a huge lifetime best to beat the clock.

University of Aberdeen’s Thomas Beeley led the prelims in 1:59.27, the sole sub-2:00 time of the field. He owns a career-quickest mark of 1:57.00 from last year’s edition of these championships.

Josh Gammon, Matin Balsini and James Woodward are then tightly packed in the 2:00 zone.

Men’s 200m Butterfly Top 8:

Thomas Beeley (University of Aberdeen) – 1:59.27 Josh Gammon (Bath) – 2:00.01 Matin Balsini (Guildford) – 2:00.33 James Woodward (Hatfield) – 2:00.53 Patrick Braddock (Swansea) – 2:01.49 Rhys Edwards (Swansea) – 2:01.88 Thomas Sansome (Loughborough) – 2:02.07 Andrew Bertoli (Stirling) – 2:02.20

The women’s 200m breaststroke was also on the subdued side with just 5 competitors entering sub-2:30 territory.

Leading the way was Edinburgh’s Kara Hanlon, clocking a mark of 2:26.69 to land lane 4 for tonight’s final.

A trio of Loughborough swimmers was next in line as Sienna Robinson, Gillian Kay Davey and Lilly Booker grabbed their spots. Robinson hit 2:27.54 while Davey and Booker notched 2:28.22 and 2:28.41, respectively.

Stirling’s Angharad Evans should not be ignored in this race, positioned as the 5th seed for the main event.

21-year-old Evans has been making major primarily in the 100m distance, climbing up the British all-time rankings in the process.

In this longer event, Evans owns a lifetime best of 2:27.93 from earlier this year; therefore, she and the rest of the field need to produce something special to get into the territory of the 2:23.04 qualification standard.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Top 8:

20-year-old Oliver Morgan of Birmingham busted out a huge career-quickest time of 52.87 to take the top seed in the men’s 100m back.

His outing represented his first-ever foray under the 53-second barrier, becoming the #2 British performer in history in the process of taking the top seed.

Carnegie’s Jonny Marshall pumped out a time of 53.47, a huge lifetime best in its own right. Florida Gator Marshall previously owned a PB of 54.36 from earlier this year but dropped nearly a second en route to capturing the 2nd seed.

Then there’s Bath’s Matthew Ward, the 18-year-old SCM 100 back Scottish national record holder who captured 4 individual golds at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. Ward clinched the 3rd seed in 54.21, a new British Age Record.

Men’s 100m Back Top 8:

The final event of the morning was the women’s 100m back with a significant performance by Stirling’s Kathleen Dawson.

26-year-old Dawson touched in a time of 59.81 to secure the pole position, reaping the sole sub-minute effort of the pack.

Dawson’s time represents her first result under a minute since the 2020 Olympic Games, boding well for her prospects of reaching the 59.89 qualification time once again in tonight’s final.

Lauren Cox was nearly a second behind, hitting 1:00.77 as the 2nd seed. Teammate Medi Harris, who earned an Olympic bid last night as a member of the women’s 4x200m free relay, will also flank Dawson with a morning outing of 1:00.92.

Women’s 100m Back Top 8: