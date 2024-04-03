Oliver Morgan Enters Sub-53-Second Territory As GBR’s #2 100 Backstroker All-Time

2024 AQUATICS GB SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Day two of the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials saw 20-year-old Oliver Morgan bust out another head-turning swim in the men’s 100m backstroke.

The budding Birmingham star crushed a time of 52.87 in this morning’s heat, easily taking the top seed and establishing a big-time new personal best.

Morgan opened in 25.54 and closed in 27.33 to put up the first sub-53-second outing of his career.

Entering this competition, Morgan’s lifetime best rested at the 53.25 he produced at the 2023 World Championships. He also logged a similar time of 53.31 at this year’s British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships, proving that PB wasn’t a fluke.

Now, with this 52.87 result, Morgan frog hops Olympian Christopher Walker-Hebborn to become the #2 British performer of all time and just the 3rd man ever from GBR to crack the 53-second barrier in the 100m back.

Top 5 British Men’s LCM 100 Backstroke Performers All-Time

Liam Tancock – 52.73, 2009 Oliver Morgan – 52.87, 2024 Christopher Walker-Hebborn – 52.88, 2015 Luke Greenbank – 53.34, 2021 Jonathon Adam – 53.45, 2023

Morgan will need to repeat this caliber of performance to hold off a talented field and also clear the Aquatics GB-mandated selection standard of 53.68.

Carnegie’s Jonny Marshall pumped out a time of 53.47, a huge lifetime best in its own right. Florida Gator Marshall previously owned a PB of 54.36 from earlier this year but dropped nearly a second en route to capturing the 2nd seed.

Then there’s Bath’s Matthew Ward, the 18-year-old SCM 100 back Scottish national record holder who captured 4 individual golds at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Ward stopped the clock in 54.21 to slice .20 off his lifetime best and .01 off the previous Scottish national record in this LCM edition.

Olympic bronze medalist Luke Greenbank lurks as the 4th seed in 54.22 to up the ante even more for tonight’s final.

Men’s 100m Back Top 8: