NCAA Relay Champion Coby Carrozza Returning To Texas For Fifth Year

Coby Carrozza has announced on Instagram that he will stay at Texas to use his COVID-19 fifth year during the 2024-2025 season.

Carrozza spent the last four years at Texas. As a freshman, Carrozza won the Big 12 title in the 500 freestyle. He went on to swim at NCAAs and swam a best time in the 200 freestyle in prelims with a 1:32.70 to finish 9th in prelims. In finals, he swam a 1:33.30 for 14th. He also finished 21st in the 500 free and 23rd in the 200 fly.

He defended his Big 12 title as a sophomore winning the 500 free once again swimming a personal best 4:13.31. He also was 2nd in the 200 fly and 3rd in the 200 free.

At 2022 NCAAs, he made his second appearance in the 200 free NCAA final as he finished 12th in the 200 free in a personal best 1:32.56. He also was 15th in the 500 free in a 4:14.45 after swimming a personal best 4:12.09 in prelims. Carrozza also got the nod on the Texas 800 free relay. He split a 1:31.46 flying start, helping the relay to an NCAA title by almost two seconds.

After his sophomore year in Summer 2022, he earned a spot on the US World Championship team. He earned a relay spot for the men’s 4×200 free relay as he was 5th at International Team Trials. At 2022 Worlds, he split a 1:46.22 in prelims setting the US men up as the top seed heading into finals. The relay won gold in finals.

As a junior, Carrozza made his first NCAA ‘A’ final as he was 8th in prelims of the 200 free and went on to finish 5th in finals as he swam a 1:32.06. He also was 11th in the 500 freestyle and 33rd in the 200 fly. He also helped Texas defend their relay title as he had a 1:30.50 flying start split.

This past season, Carrozza made another NCAA ‘A’ final as he was 5th in prelims of the 500 free with a personal best 4:10.74. He went on to finish 7th in finals. He missed finals of the 200 free by half a second as he was 22nd in prelims. He also switched his event lineup on the final day opting for the 100 free over the 200 fly. He once again swam on the team’s 800 free relay at NCAAs as that relay finished 3rd.

Carrozza’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 42.83

200 free: 1:31.97

500 free: 4:10.74

200 fly: 1:42.96

The return of Carrozza is key for Texas as they enter the “Bowman era” this upcoming season. The team finished 7th at 2024 NCAAs, the lowest in Carrozza’s four years. The team will look to rebound and will welcome the return of David Johnston from his Olympic Redshirt. The team also welcomes Hubert Kos who is transferring from Arizona State.