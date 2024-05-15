Distance Specialist Nora Weber Hands Verbal To Auburn (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nora Weber has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University, beginning in the fall of 2025. Weber, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, currently attends Wissahickon High School in Pennsylvania.

“I chose Auburn because of the great team culture and amazing campus environment. I feel like Auburn is the best place to help me achieve my athletic and academic goals.”

Weber trains and competes year-round with the Germantown Academy Aquatic Club. She is a summer Juniors qualifier in the 1500m, as well as owns Winter Juniors cuts in the 400m/500, 1000/800m, and 1650.

This spring, Weber represented her high school at the Pennsylvania High School State Championships (3A). She took home the state title in the 500 free in a personal best time of 4:49.85, which put her over six seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Weber also finished 5th in the 200 free, posting another best time in the process (1:51.62).

Weber is only just beginning this summer’s long course season, but last year she capped her season off at the Futures Championships in San Antonio. She finished 1st in the 1500m free(17:08.86) and 2nd in the 800m free (8:59.82), with her 800m time marking a new personal best by over two seconds.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:51.62

500 free – 4:49.85

1000 free – 9:59.34

1650 free – 16:34.04

Under the direction of head coach Ryan Wochomurka, the Auburn women finished 4th at the 2024 SEC Championships. Based on this year’s results, Weber’s current personal best time in the 1650 puts her just inside SEC scoring range.

The 1650 was not a deep event for Auburn this year, as Averee Preble was the team’s only entrant at SECs, She finished 7th overall in 16:12.36, which was about seven seconds off her season best set at the Georgia Fall Invite (16:05.22). This past season was Preble’s last, which makes Weber’s arrival timely as Auburn looks to rebuild their distance strength.

Weber joins Lilly Gault Abdella, Taylor Bacher, Abigail Heizer, and Hanna Schmidt in Auburn’s future class of 2029. Bacher and Abdella both swim distance freestyle events as well, but lean more towards middle-distance.

