Marist Signs Futures Qualifier and Backstroke Specialist Brady King For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Parkland Aquatic Club’s Brady King will head east this fall to swim for and study at Marist University. King, a distance free/backstroke specialist from Macungie, Pennsylvania, comes from a family of swimmers. Both his sisters, Avery and Reilly, swam collegiately—Avery for Niagara University and Rielly for Siena University.

At the Pennsylvania 3A State Championships, King helped his now alma mater, Emmaus High School, to a 13th place finish in a field of 114 teams.* King scored 4 points individually, placing 13th in the 500 free for his sole individual event. He blew away his previous best of 4:40.77, which he had set just 2 months prior, lowering it to 4:39.55 in prelims then dropping 2+ seconds for a 4:36.73 in finals. He contributed splits of 21.48 in Emmamus’ 200 free relay, 46.65 in the 400 free relay, and led off their 200 medley relay in a 23.78, another PB.

King wrapped up his short course season at the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships, hitting PBs in his 200 free (1:42.52), 100 back (50.66), 200 IM (1:55.94), and 400 IM (4:09.26). His highest finish came in the 200 back, where he was just 4 tenths off his PB of 1:48.49, swimming a 1:48.84 for second overall.

Best times (SCY):

100 back – 50.66

200 back – 1:48.49

200 free – 1:42.52

500 free – 4:36.73

1000 free – 9:39.28

1650 free – 16:17.59

Marist, a D1 Mid-Major, competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. After winning it all in 2024 for the first time since 2008, Marist finished 2nd—just 30 points shy of the 2025 MAAC Champions, Niagara—at the MAAC Championships this year. The Red Foxes were led by James Conable, a distance free/IMer who swept his individual events but graduated this spring.

King would have scored in the backstroke events at MAACs last year, with his time in the 200 back good for 7th while his 100 back would have placed 15th. King also has scoring potential in the 500 free, as his PB of 4:36 would have qualified for a second swim. Further, his times would have ranked him 2nd and 3rd in the 100/200 back, respectively, on Marist’s roster this past season.

King will arrive in Poughkeepsie, New York with a huge group of recruits, including Franco Ciccarone, Tyler Roer, Benjamin Millar, Jake Mercer, Lorezo Aquilino, Colt Sears, Joey Myer, and Ty Dropic. Although King will arrive on campus as the sole freshman with an A-final worthy time, Dropic, Myer, and Aquilino all would have qualified for a second swim in their top events.

*The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) classifies high schools based on size from 1A to 6A. A 3A high school has an average total enrollment of 536-752 students.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.