Regan Smith and Hubert Kos Each Snag 200 Fly, 100 Back Doubles at Indy Summer Cup Day 3

2025 INDY SUMMER CUP

Wednesday, June 25 – Saturday, June 28, 2025

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50 meters)

A significant portion of the swimmers on the US World Championship roster, along with several other big names, are racing this week in Indianapolis, treating swim fans to some relatively fast swimming as we approach this summer’s major international meets.

The biggest stars didn’t disappoint tonight, as Regan Smith and Hubert Kos each claimed victories in the 200 fly and the 100 back.

Smith, the silver medalist in both of those events at last summer’s Olympic Games and the current world record in the 100 back, clocked a 2:06.54 in the 200 fly and a 59.11 in the 100 back. That 200 fly time is less than a second shy of the 2:05.85 she went a couple weeks ago at Nationals, where she took 2nd behind Caroline Bricker. Smith is slated to swim both events in Singapore next month.

Kós, a member of Bob Bowman’s training group in Texas and a Hungarian national, has less experience in the 200 fly but still touched first in 1:56.49. He edged out training partner Carson Foster, who posted a 1:57.52. Foster was runner-up in this event at Nationals and will also race it in Singapore. Kós also won the 100 back in 53.57—an event in which he’s the reigning Olympic champion—finishing ahead of fellow Longhorn Shaine Casas, who swam 54.01. Casas, who has been as fast as 53.5 this season, was in strong contention for a Worlds spot but ultimately scratched the event at Nationals.

For the second night in a row, Simone Manuel and Anna Peplowski went head-to-head in a freestyle race. This time, Manuel got her hand on the wall first, winning the 50 free 24.94 to Peplowski’s 25.29. That’s a new best time for Peplowski, clipping her previous best of 25.72 from last spring. Watch for the two to square off again tomorrow in the 100 free. Manuel and Peplowski are both representing the US in Singapore, while Julia Dennis, who took 3rd in 25.40, will compete for the US at the World University Games.

Arguably the other big race was the men’s 400 free, where four Longhorn training partners swept the top four spots. Rex Maurer, who broke the U.S. Open in this event at Nationals, won tonight in 3:48.21. That’s about five seconds slower than his winning time from Nationals (3:43.33), but it was still more than enough to win against three teammates who made the US Paris Olympic team: Carson Foster (3:49.65), David Johnston (3:52.30), and Luke Hobson (3:53.48). All four men will represent the US in Singapore, although Maurer is the only one who will be competing in the 400 free.

Other Results