The Race Club: Fast Swimming Starts With Kasia Wasick

Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder.
We worked with four-time Olympian Kasia Wilk Wasick on her swimming start. In our first video, we performed a series of dryland exercises and flexibility tests.
In this video we begin our pool session with Kasia first showing us her ‘old’ start. Coach Gary videos and then reviews each start with Kasia progressively working on techniques that can be improved.
Initially, Kasia’s first dives she has her weight forward that doesn’t allow for a coupling motion with the arm swing. In order to incorporate an arm swing into the dive Kasia must change her setup position on the blocks. This requires a ‘weight back’ start where the center of mass is shifted towards the back foot. This creates tension in the hands and arms and allows the swimmer to pull up on the block creating a coupling motion with the arms.
Once Kasia is comfortable with a new setup position on the blocks she begins to learn how to swing the arms around and keep the head up longer to maximize this coupling motion. In learning this start, each swimmer progresses a little bit differently that requires different drills and exercises to learn how to perform each coupling motion.
