Daily Swim Coach Workout #946

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

8 minutes lane prep

5x

2 x 100 @ 1:30 50 choice, 25 UW, 25 choice [3rd 25 underwater breath hold (goal is to consistently make it with 1 breath or less)]. EN1

1 x 50 @ 1:00 sculling EN1

2 x 25 @ :30 kick EN1

2 minute explanation of next set

1x

6 x 75 @ 1:00 Kick side-bk-stomach with fins EN2

8 x 25 @ :40 kick with board only Odds Choice EN3; evens partner racing Free SP3

1 x 25 @ 1:00 recovery REC (to half and back)

2 minute explanation of next set

3 x 400 @ 6:00 Free, [pull w/ buoys and snorkels, awareness of balance, and symmetry of body and stroke; increase Stroke count by +4 each 100] EN3

2 minute explanation of next set

3x

5 x 50 @ 1:00 SP1-2 Breath reduction (take your goal total breath count goal that you’d like to achieve for a sprint 50 and add 4. This will be your starting number of breaths. Each successive 50, take one less breath to reach your goal number on the last 50. Then repeat this for each round.)

3 x 50 @ 1:00 Recovery

7 x 100 @ 3:00 [broken @ 25s, wetland; 8 wall ups, 10 leg lifts, 8 burpees, 6 push ups]

4 x 50s @ 1:00 Progressively slower warm down