Y-Nationals Champion Molly Yacoviello Sends Verbal To Wisconsin (2025)

Molly Yacoviello of York, Pennsylvania, has announced her verbal commitment to continue her education and swimming career at the University of Wisconsin. Yacoviello, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, attends the Veritas Academy and trains year-round with the York and York County YMCA. She’s slated to arrive in Madison next fall ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Yacoviello is a breaststroke and IM specialist with a Summer Nationals qualifying time in 200 breast. She is also a two-time YMCA National champion, having swept the breaststroke events at this year’s short course meet with times of 1:01.99 and 2:10.87. She added two more top-8 finishes at Y-Nats in the 200 IM and 400 IM, finishing 4th (2:01.38) and 8th (4:22.31), respectively.

Yacoviello is also a Winter Juniors finalist. This past December, she clocked a 2:12.14 in finals of the 200 breast to secure 4th overall. She also participated in the long course time trials at Winter Juniors, where she notched a personal best of 2:36.75 in the 200m breast and a season best of 1:13.57 in the 100m breast.

So far, the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville highlights Yacoviello’s long course season so far. She lowered her 200m breast time down to 2:35.24 en route to a 20th place finish, while in the 100m breast she dropped over two tenths to post a 1:13.23. She also saw a massive six second time drop in the 400m IM to log a 4:59.91.

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 1:01.81

200 breast – 2:10.87

200 IM – 2:01.21

400 IM – 4:15.79

Wisconsin is led by head coach Yuri Suguiyama, who began his coaching career on the East Coast at Nation’s Capital Swim Club. The Badgers finished 4th at the 2024 Big Ten Championships, then went on to take 15th at the NCAA Division I Championships.

With over a year to go before arriving on campus, Yacoviello’s best time in the 200 breast is already projected to qualify her for the championship final at Big Tens. Hazal Ozkan led the Badgers in the event with a 3rd place finish (2:09.16), while Ally Silvestri took the top spot in the B-final to finish 9th (2:12.05). Both Ozkan and Silvestri will overlap with Yacoviello for one year, giving Wisconsin the chance to build enormous depth in the event.

Yacoviello is joined by Sarah Larsen, Arianna Zelen, Eloise Williamson, Andrea Dworak, Brooke Corrigan, and Lily Van Heel in Wisconsin’s incoming class in 2025.

