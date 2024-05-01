Luke Miller Swims 52.32 100 Fly At 2024 TAC Titans Spring Sprint Meet

2024 TAC Titans Long Course Spring Sprint Meet

April 19-21, 2024

Cary, North Carolina

LCM (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 TAC Titans LC Spring Sprint Meet”

The 2024 TAC Titans Long Course Sprint meet was held from April 19th through the 21st in Cary, North Carolina. The meet featured collegiate and professional swimmers from NC State as well as multiple club teams.

NC State’s Luke Miller won the 100 butterfly in 52.32, which puts him just a few tenths off his season best from the Pan American Games in October. At Pan Ams, Miller scored individual gold in 51.98 and helped Team USA win the 4×100 medley relay with a fly split of 51.36. The 21-year-old has been as quick as 51.86 in this 100m fly distance, a time he posted at the 2023 U.S. World Championship Trials.

The men’s 100 fly is anticipated to feature a deep field at the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials, highlighted by world record holder Caeleb Dressel and World Championships medalist Dare Rose.

26-year-old Giovanni Izzo, who represents Italy on the international scene, raced in four different events. His only event win came in the 100 breast, where he stopped the clock in 1:03.65. He added 2nd place finishes in the 50 (23.19) and 100 (51.74) free and touched 4th in the 100 fly (56.17). Izzo’s 100 breast was close to his career best from 2016, as it rests at 1:03.23. He’s been as fast as 22.09 in the 50 free, 49.17 in the 100 free, and 53.82 in the 100 fly throughout his career.

NC State redshirt freshman Quintin McCarty competed in the 100 breast, 50 fly, and 50 back throughout the meet. He won the 50 fly (24.52) and 50 back (25.62) by comfortable margins after placing 2nd in the 100 breast (1:06.48). His performance in the 100 breast checks-in as a new best time by over two seconds, while he was about a tenth off his best in both 50m sprints.

McCarty broke through in a big way at the U.S. Open last December, where he threw down a time of 21.94 in the 50 free prelims. He became the 9th fastest American ever at 20-years-old or younger, which inserted his name into the conversation of making the Olympic Trials final in June. As a refresher, here is the top ten list for 20 or younger in the 50 free:

2. Michael Andrew – 21.46 (19)

3. Nathan Adrian – 21.46 (20)

4. Jack Alexy – 21.57 (20)

5. David Curtiss – 21.76 (19)

6. Jimmy Feigen – 21.77 (19)

7. Matt King – 21.83 (20)

8. Jonny Kulow – 21.87 (18)

10. Chris Guiliano – 21.96 (20)