Daiya Seto & Lewis Clareburt Set For 400 IM Showdown On Final Day Of 2024 Sydney Open

2024 SYDNEY OPEN & UNISPORT NATIONALS

The final heats session of the 2024 Sydney Open & Unisport Nationals took place this morning in Australia. A host of significant talent is descending upon the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre over the course of this 3-day meet, giving us a glimpse into athletes’ preparation for next month’s Olympic Trials.

Day 3 Event Schedule:

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Men’s 50 Butterfly

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

Men’s 100 Backstroke

Women’s 200 Backstroke

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

The men’s 400 IM prelims were topped by 19-year-old William Petric, who notched a solid result of 4:19.33. Japan’s Daiya Seto and New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt will also be among the fray in tonight’s final, as the duo posted the 2nd and 3rd swiftest marks of the morning. It was Seto (4:22.94) who out-battled Clareburt (4:25.39), with Seto winning heat one and Clareburt nabbing heat two.

Seto and Clareburt went head-to-head in the 200 IM on Thursday, where Seto touched 1st in 1:56.99 to Clareburt’s 1:57.55. The two renewed that battle during the 200 fly last night, where Seto (1:55.45) once again prevailed over Clareburt (1:55.64). Clareburt won the 400 IM at the World Championships in February while Seto settled for bronze, so it should be a hotly-contested race in just a few hours time.

Bond-trained Flynn Southam kicked off the session in the men’s 200 free, where he stopped the clock in 1:49.33 to secure the top qualification spot. The 18-year-old opened through the first 100m in 52.39 before closing with a back half split of 56.94. Earlier in the meet, Southam bagged 400 free gold (3:53.21), 100 free silver (48.97), and placed 5th in the 50 free (22.60). He’s best known for his 100 and 200 capabilities, as he helped Team Australia to 4×100 free relay gold at the 2023 World Championships. He owns career bests of 47.77 and 1:46.36 in the 100 and 200 events.

World Junior Champion Olivia Wunsch was among the headlines in the women’s 100 free heats. She nabbed the 2nd seed for tonight’s final with a morning effort of 55.10. She stopped the clock in 1:59.38 during last night’s 200 free final, which earned her 2nd place in addition to a new best time. During Thursday’s 50 free, she fired off a 24.78 to come within .19 of her 24.59 lifetime best.

Milla Jansen, who placed 2nd to Wunsch in this event at September’s World Junior Championships, was quickest to the wall this morning. She punched an outing of 54.98 to represent as the only swimmer under :55 seconds, less than a second outside of her personal-best 54.03. Jansen trains under the guidance of coach Chris Mooney at Bond, and she’s been on the cusp of breaking :54 for the past several months.

Former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook was the class of the men’s 200 breast prelims. He put his hands on the wall in 2:11.59 to ensure top qualifier status. The 200m specialist won the 100 breast on Thursday in 1:00.21, which was slightly off his 59.85 from the Australian Open in April.

Additional Qualifiers: