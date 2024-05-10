Legendary Olympic and Michigan Swim Coach Jon Urbanchek Dies at 87

Jon Urbanchek, one of swimming’s most legendary coaches, has died at the age of 87 after being admitted to hospice care earlier this year.
Earlier this morning, John Dussliere, who was an Olympic coach with Urbanchek, posted of his passing on Facebook. “No one has given more.”
Urbanchek leaves behind one of the greatest coaching legacies in swimming history. He was the head coach of the University of Michigan men’s swimming and diving team from 1982-2004. Urbanchek was directly responsible for the resurgence of Michigan swimming, winning their first Big Ten title of his career in his 4th year at the helm. They would go on from that first title to earn an additional 9 consecutive titles, which marks the so-called “Decade of Dominance”, where Michigan won the Big Ten title from 1986-1996. In total, Urbanchek won 13 Big Ten titles during his tenure. They won the 1995 NCAA Championship as well.
After retiring from being Michigan’s head coach, Urbanchek remained in Ann Arbor for a few years, where he coached local swim club Club Wolverine. He then returned to his home state of California in 2010, where he coached pro swimmers at Fullerton Aquatics. He coached Tyler Clary and Matt McLean to Olympic gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, where he served as a special assistant coach for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team. Urbanchek was a U.S. Olympic coach in 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, and 2004, and served as a special assistant in 2008 and 2012.
Urbanchek was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. He retired from coaching in the summer of 2020.
His legacy extends beyond just his coaching accolades, however. Urbanchek is known for his innovations to the way swimming training is done. His most famous innovation is the “color system,” which is broadly used in swimming training all over the world today. The color system is a way of breaking down and color-coding different effort levels in order to specify training in a more focused manner.
He leaves us with so many warm memories. I remember his excitement and enthusiasm in October 1994 sharing an ultra large screen video from the previous month World Championships, of Kieren Perkins 3:43, and stating ‘This is greatest swim of all time.’
I met John Urbanchek in 1974. He coached at Anaheim High School in the 70’s. I was impressed with him because he was an Olympic Water Polo player for Hungary. He coached at Long Beach State for awhile and then he moved on to Michigan. This man was impressive to say the least. Sorry to see him pass.
More than a swim coach…
The finest man that I ever had the privilege to know. Oh, and he could coach a little bit too.
man the world become a little less bright. I had the opportunity to know him and even though I was not very good he was alway really nice, I swam one year for OSU and had a really bad swim, it was Jon who came up to me to talk about the swim before my head coach did. We had some fun trash talking when I almost touched out his guys at NCAAs twice. I would have loved to swim for him.
RIP Jon
Eddie Reese might go down as the greatest coach in history due to his team success but no swim coach has had a bigger impact on the sport then Coach Urbanchek. RIP Coach you will be missed.
Got to meet him on a recruiting trip. Very nice, and amazing swimming mind.
Legend. Rest in peace Jon.