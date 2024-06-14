Michael Andrew Drops 200 IM From 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Schedule

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials are slated to commence tomorrow, Saturday, June 15th. On the eve of the competition, Michael Andrew has opted to drop the 200 IM from his Olympic Trials line-up. Andrew’s father and coach, Peter Andrew, confirmed the news on social media.
Andrew won the 200 IM at the previous Olympic Trials back in 2020(1), where he scorched a time of 1:55.26 to become the third-fastest American in history (at the time, as Shaine Casas popped a 1:55.24 in 2022 to overtake him for that slot). Andrew went on the place 5th in the Olympic final with a time of 1:57.31. Since then, Andrew has shifted focus to strictly sprints, and the 50 free is a direct conflict with the 200 IM at these 2024 Trials.
All-Time Fastest U.S. Performers In Men’s 200 Meter IM:
- Ryan Lochte – 1:54.00 (2011)
- Michael Phelps – 1:54.16 (2011)
- Shaine Casas — 1:55.24 (2022)
- Michael Andrew – 1:55.26 (2021)
- Eric Shanteau – 1:55.36 (2009)
Andrew is still planning on racing his three other entries, the 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, and 100m butterfly. His highest seed comes in the 50 free, where his entry time of 21.64 situates him 3rd on the psych sheet. He holds the American record in the 100m breast with the 58.14 scorcher that he threw down at the 2020(1) Olympic Trials.
Michael Andrew‘s Remaining Entries For 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials:
- 100m Breaststroke (June 15 heat + potential semifinal, June 16 potential final) — 5th seed, 59.52
- 50m Freestyle (June 20 heat + potential semifinal, June 21 potential final) — 3rd seed, 21.64
- 100m Butterfly (June 21 heat + potential semifinal, June 22 potential final) — 9th seed — 51.66
I can see the rationale of dropping 200 IM:
Less time spent in the pool, more time spent surfing on the beach of Costa Rica.
Wimp!
Man I really thought that the sky was the limit for MA during 2021 Trials with those performances and even during his 2022 campaign. I know people like to rag on him but he has always been one of my biggest what ifs in swimming especially in that 200 IM and it hurts to see him drop it completely like that
Absolute same.
This should basically be his peak Olympics. He can still get there for LA, but like…seems a lot less likely now.
Unless! Maybe if he faceplants here that gets him to change things up. The potential is just insane
We all saw it coming, but its a shame nonetheless
So sad what this guy has done to his career. Sometimes parents are your worst support systems and advice.
What’s the point of watching US trials now that MA dropped 200 IM
Trenton Julian has the Steinway all to himself now.
*Insert pretend to be shocked GIF*
Michael Andrew getting bullied out of swimming the 200 IM after the Tokyo Olympics is eerily similar to when NBA twitter bullied Ben Simmons out of playing basketball after his disastrous 2021 playoffs
Nobody bullied him out of anything. He’ll never enjoy something that’s not a sprint. We all WANT him to swim this
What??