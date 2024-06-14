Michael Andrew Drops 200 IM From 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Schedule

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials are slated to commence tomorrow, Saturday, June 15th. On the eve of the competition, Michael Andrew has opted to drop the 200 IM from his Olympic Trials line-up. Andrew’s father and coach, Peter Andrew, confirmed the news on social media.

Andrew won the 200 IM at the previous Olympic Trials back in 2020(1), where he scorched a time of 1:55.26 to become the third-fastest American in history (at the time, as Shaine Casas popped a 1:55.24 in 2022 to overtake him for that slot). Andrew went on the place 5th in the Olympic final with a time of 1:57.31. Since then, Andrew has shifted focus to strictly sprints, and the 50 free is a direct conflict with the 200 IM at these 2024 Trials.

All-Time Fastest U.S. Performers In Men’s 200 Meter IM:

Andrew is still planning on racing his three other entries, the 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, and 100m butterfly. His highest seed comes in the 50 free, where his entry time of 21.64 situates him 3rd on the psych sheet. He holds the American record in the 100m breast with the 58.14 scorcher that he threw down at the 2020(1) Olympic Trials.

Michael Andrew‘s Remaining Entries For 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: