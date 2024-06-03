Your Definitive Guide To The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, as Indianapolis promises to offer an exciting nine days of swimming along with a number of things to do outside of the sessions at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below, find links to everything you need to know in and out of the pool.

IN THE POOL

Session Start Times (ET): 11 a.m. Prelims / 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)

The entry deadline for the competition is Tuesday, June 4, so psych sheets are expected to be released shortly after that. We’ll update the missing links below once they are available. Live results are expected to be on OmegaTiming. The pick ’em contest will go live after the psych sheets are released.

COMPETITION SCHEDULE

HEATS FINALS Saturday, June 15 Saturday, June 15 Women’s 100 Butterfly Women’s 100 Butterfly Semi Women’s 400 Freestyle Men’s 400 Freestyle Final Men’s 100 Breaststroke Women’s 400 Freestyle Final Men’s 400 Freestyle Men’s 100 Breaststroke Semi Sunday, June 16 Sunday, June 16 Men’s 200 Freestyle Men’s 400 IM Final Men’s 400 IM Women’s 100 Butterfly Semi Women’s 100 Breaststroke Men’s 200 Freestyle Semi Men’s 100 Backstroke Women’s 100 Breaststroke Semi Women’s 200 Freestyle Men’s 100 Backstroke Semi Men’s 100 Breaststroke Final Women’s 200 Freestyle Semi Monday, June 17 Monday, June 17 Women’s 400 IM Women’s 400 IM Finak Women’s 100 Backstroke Men’s 200 Freestyle Final Men’s 800 Freestyle Women’s 100 Backstroke Semi Men’s 100 Backstroke Final Women’s 100 Breaststroke Final Women’s 200 Freestyle Final Tuesday, June 18 Tuesday, June 18 Men’s 200 Butterfly Men’s 100 Freestyle Semi Men’s 100 Freestyle Men’s 200 Butterfly Semi Women’s 1500 Freestyle Women’s 100 Backstroke Final Women’s 100 Freestyle Men’s 800 Freestyle Final Men’s 200 Breaststroke Women’s 100 Freestyle Semi Men’s 200 Breaststroke Semi Wednesday, June 19 Wednesday, June 19 Women’s 200 Breaststroke Women’s 100 Freestyle Final Men’s 200 Backstroke Men’s 200 Butterfly Final Women’s 200 Butterfly Women’s 200 Butterfly Semi Women’s 1500 Freestyle Final Men’s 200 Backstroke Semi Women’s 200 Breaststroke Semi Men’s 200 Breaststroke Final Men’s 100 Freestyle Final Thursday, June 20 Thursday, June 20 Women’s 200 Backstroke Women’s 200 Butterfly Final Men’s 50 Freestyle Men’s 200 Backstroke Final Men’s 200 IM Men’s 50 Freestyle Semi Women’s 200 Breaststroke Final Women’s 200 Backstroke Semi Men’s 200 IM Semi Friday, June 21 Friday, June 21 Men’s 100 Butterfly Men’s 50 Freestyle Final Women’s 200 IM Women’s 200 Backstroke Final Women’s 800 Freestyle Men’s 200 IM Final Men’s 100 Butterfly Semi Women’s 200 IM Semi Saturday, June 22 Saturday, June 22 Women’s 50 Freestyle Men’s 100 Butterfly Final Men’s 1500 Freestyle Women’s 50 Freestyle Semi Women’s 200 IM Final Women’s 800 Freestyle Final Sunday, June 23 Sunday, June 23 No Session Women’s 50 Freestyle Final Men’s 1500 Freestyle Final

HOW TO WATCH

Live coverage of the Trials will be available every night at 8. pm. ET on NBC, along with daily preliminary heats on Peacock at 11 a.m. USA Network will have same-day delayed coverage of prelims.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

DATE COVERAGE NETWORK TIME Sat., June 15 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 16 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Mon., June 17 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Tues., June 18 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Wed., June 19 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Thurs., June 20 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Fri., June 21 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., June 22 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., June 29 Paralympic Finals CNBC, Peacock 6 p.m. Sun., June 30 Paralympic Finals CNBC* 1 p.m.

*Taped coverage

OUTSIDE OF THE POOL

USA Swimming will be having “theme nights” during every evening session at Trials, while the “USA Swimming LIVE Presented by Purdue University” will be hosting daily concerts along with a swim-up bar, a replica Eiffel Tower, and much more.

THEME NIGHTS – TICKETS

CONCERT LINEUP

Full Info – free to the public

June 14: The Main Squeeze, a funk band based in Bloomington, Indiana

June 15: lovelytheband, a Billboard Music Award-nominated indie pop/rock band best known for their 2017 single “Broken”

June 16: John Driskell Hopkins, best known for being a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning country band “Zac Brown Band”

June 17: The Motet, a Denver-based American funk, soul and jazz group best known for their annual Halloween concerts

June 18: Saved by the 90s, a band that specializes in doing covers of songs from the 1990s

June 19: Brittney Spencer, an American country singer best known for her viral cover of “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen

June 20: Taylor Swift Night: The Taylor Party, which that will feature music from the singer-songwriter

June 21: Fastball, a Grammy-nominated rock band based in Austin, Texas

June 22: TBD

June 23: Six Foot Blonde, an Indiana-based indie pop band

Stay tuned to all of SwimSwam’s U.S. Olympic Trials coverage here.