Your Definitive Guide To The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Meet Central
- Broadcast Info
- SwimSwam Preview Index
We’re less than two weeks away from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, as Indianapolis promises to offer an exciting nine days of swimming along with a number of things to do outside of the sessions at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Below, find links to everything you need to know in and out of the pool.
IN THE POOL
Session Start Times (ET): 11 a.m. Prelims / 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
The entry deadline for the competition is Tuesday, June 4, so psych sheets are expected to be released shortly after that. We’ll update the missing links below once they are available. Live results are expected to be on OmegaTiming. The pick ’em contest will go live after the psych sheets are released.
- Meet Info
- Olympic Selection Criteria
- Event Order
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
COMPETITION SCHEDULE
|HEATS
|FINALS
|Saturday, June 15
|Saturday, June 15
|Women’s 100 Butterfly
|Women’s 100 Butterfly Semi
|Women’s 400 Freestyle
|Men’s 400 Freestyle Final
|Men’s 100 Breaststroke
|Women’s 400 Freestyle Final
|Men’s 400 Freestyle
|Men’s 100 Breaststroke Semi
|Sunday, June 16
|Sunday, June 16
|Men’s 200 Freestyle
|Men’s 400 IM Final
|Men’s 400 IM
|Women’s 100 Butterfly Semi
|Women’s 100 Breaststroke
|Men’s 200 Freestyle Semi
|Men’s 100 Backstroke
|Women’s 100 Breaststroke Semi
|Women’s 200 Freestyle
|Men’s 100 Backstroke Semi
|Men’s 100 Breaststroke Final
|Women’s 200 Freestyle Semi
|Monday, June 17
|Monday, June 17
|Women’s 400 IM
|Women’s 400 IM Finak
|Women’s 100 Backstroke
|Men’s 200 Freestyle Final
|Men’s 800 Freestyle
|Women’s 100 Backstroke Semi
|Men’s 100 Backstroke Final
|Women’s 100 Breaststroke Final
|Women’s 200 Freestyle Final
|Tuesday, June 18
|Tuesday, June 18
|Men’s 200 Butterfly
|Men’s 100 Freestyle Semi
|Men’s 100 Freestyle
|Men’s 200 Butterfly Semi
|Women’s 1500 Freestyle
|Women’s 100 Backstroke Final
|Women’s 100 Freestyle
|Men’s 800 Freestyle Final
|Men’s 200 Breaststroke
|Women’s 100 Freestyle Semi
|Men’s 200 Breaststroke Semi
|Wednesday, June 19
|Wednesday, June 19
|Women’s 200 Breaststroke
|Women’s 100 Freestyle Final
|Men’s 200 Backstroke
|Men’s 200 Butterfly Final
|Women’s 200 Butterfly
|Women’s 200 Butterfly Semi
|Women’s 1500 Freestyle Final
|Men’s 200 Backstroke Semi
|Women’s 200 Breaststroke Semi
|Men’s 200 Breaststroke Final
|Men’s 100 Freestyle Final
|Thursday, June 20
|Thursday, June 20
|Women’s 200 Backstroke
|Women’s 200 Butterfly Final
|Men’s 50 Freestyle
|Men’s 200 Backstroke Final
|Men’s 200 IM
|Men’s 50 Freestyle Semi
|Women’s 200 Breaststroke Final
|Women’s 200 Backstroke Semi
|Men’s 200 IM Semi
|Friday, June 21
|Friday, June 21
|Men’s 100 Butterfly
|Men’s 50 Freestyle Final
|Women’s 200 IM
|Women’s 200 Backstroke Final
|Women’s 800 Freestyle
|Men’s 200 IM Final
|Men’s 100 Butterfly Semi
|Women’s 200 IM Semi
|Saturday, June 22
|Saturday, June 22
|Women’s 50 Freestyle
|Men’s 100 Butterfly Final
|Men’s 1500 Freestyle
|Women’s 50 Freestyle Semi
|Women’s 200 IM Final
|Women’s 800 Freestyle Final
|Sunday, June 23
|Sunday, June 23
|No Session
|Women’s 50 Freestyle Final
|Men’s 1500 Freestyle Final
HOW TO WATCH
Live coverage of the Trials will be available every night at 8. pm. ET on NBC, along with daily preliminary heats on Peacock at 11 a.m. USA Network will have same-day delayed coverage of prelims.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
|DATE
|COVERAGE
|NETWORK
|TIME
|Sat., June 15
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|6:30 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sun., June 16
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|5 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Mon., June 17
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|7 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Tues., June 18
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|6 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Wed., June 19
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|7 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Thurs., June 20
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|7 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Fri., June 21
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|5:30 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sat., June 22
|Qualifying Heats
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Qualifying Heats
|USA Network*
|6:30 p.m.
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sun., June 23
|Finals
|NBC, Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sat., June 29
|Paralympic Finals
|CNBC, Peacock
|6 p.m.
|Sun., June 30
|Paralympic Finals
|CNBC*
|1 p.m.
*Taped coverage
OUTSIDE OF THE POOL
USA Swimming will be having “theme nights” during every evening session at Trials, while the “USA Swimming LIVE Presented by Purdue University” will be hosting daily concerts along with a swim-up bar, a replica Eiffel Tower, and much more.
- Tickets
- Theme Night Info
- USA Swimming Live Presented By Purdue University
- Want to swim in the Olympic Trials pool?
- Volunteering Info
- Come Hang With SwimSwam in Indy
- Map of Downtown Indianapolis
- VisitIndy
THEME NIGHTS – TICKETS
- June 15 – Opening Night “In Indiana”
- June 16 – Family Night/Father’s Day
- June 17 – USA Swimming Foundation “Saving Lives” Night
- June 18 – Women in Sports Night
- June 19 – USA Swimming Foundation “Impacting Communities” Night
- June 20 – Student Night
- June 21 – Military & First Responders Night
- June 22 – USA Swimming Foundation “Building Champions” Night
- June 23 – Naming of the Team
Lucas Oil Stadium has a new look to it 🤌#SwimTrials24 | https://t.co/FLouSBvskl | 📸: @IndSportsCorp pic.twitter.com/Xn8GDbSFFQ
— USA Swimming (@USASwimming) May 30, 2024
CONCERT LINEUP
Full Info – free to the public
- June 14: The Main Squeeze, a funk band based in Bloomington, Indiana
- June 15: lovelytheband, a Billboard Music Award-nominated indie pop/rock band best known for their 2017 single “Broken”
- June 16: John Driskell Hopkins, best known for being a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning country band “Zac Brown Band”
- June 17: The Motet, a Denver-based American funk, soul and jazz group best known for their annual Halloween concerts
- June 18: Saved by the 90s, a band that specializes in doing covers of songs from the 1990s
- June 19: Brittney Spencer, an American country singer best known for her viral cover of “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen
- June 20: Taylor Swift Night: The Taylor Party, which that will feature music from the singer-songwriter
- June 21: Fastball, a Grammy-nominated rock band based in Austin, Texas
- June 22: TBD
- June 23: Six Foot Blonde, an Indiana-based indie pop band
Stay tuned to all of SwimSwam’s U.S. Olympic Trials coverage here.
u have women’s 100 fly semis on 2 different days
Pumped for the psych sheet!
no mention of where the swimswam crew will be hanging out? That’s the only reason why I am going to indy!
the glaze is crazy. let’s be real, you’re going to watch 0 califraudnia baby bears make the olympic team
Trolls are the price we have to pay for a free internet
I’ll add the link above :-). But here: https://swimswam.com/come-hang-with-swimswam-at-the-district-tap-during-the-us-olympic-trials-in-june/
Where can i watch them in Italy?
Will CBC broadcast the live coverage?