Your Definitive Guide To The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, as Indianapolis promises to offer an exciting nine days of swimming along with a number of things to do outside of the sessions at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below, find links to everything you need to know in and out of the pool.

IN THE POOL

Session Start Times (ET): 11 a.m. Prelims / 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)

The entry deadline for the competition is Tuesday, June 4, so psych sheets are expected to be released shortly after that. We’ll update the missing links below once they are available. Live results are expected to be on OmegaTiming. The pick ’em contest will go live after the psych sheets are released.

COMPETITION SCHEDULE

HEATS FINALS
Saturday, June 15 Saturday, June 15
Women’s 100 Butterfly Women’s 100 Butterfly Semi
Women’s 400 Freestyle Men’s 400 Freestyle Final
Men’s 100 Breaststroke Women’s 400 Freestyle Final
Men’s 400 Freestyle Men’s 100 Breaststroke Semi
Sunday, June 16 Sunday, June 16
Men’s 200 Freestyle Men’s 400 IM Final
Men’s 400 IM Women’s 100 Butterfly Semi
Women’s 100 Breaststroke Men’s 200 Freestyle Semi
Men’s 100 Backstroke Women’s 100 Breaststroke Semi
Women’s 200 Freestyle Men’s 100 Backstroke Semi
Men’s 100 Breaststroke Final
Women’s 200 Freestyle Semi
Monday, June 17 Monday, June 17
Women’s 400 IM Women’s 400 IM Finak
Women’s 100 Backstroke Men’s 200 Freestyle Final
Men’s 800 Freestyle Women’s 100 Backstroke Semi
Men’s 100 Backstroke Final
Women’s 100 Breaststroke Final
Women’s 200 Freestyle Final
Tuesday, June 18 Tuesday, June 18
Men’s 200 Butterfly Men’s 100 Freestyle Semi
Men’s 100 Freestyle Men’s 200 Butterfly Semi
Women’s 1500 Freestyle Women’s 100 Backstroke Final
Women’s 100 Freestyle Men’s 800 Freestyle Final
Men’s 200 Breaststroke Women’s 100 Freestyle Semi
Men’s 200 Breaststroke Semi
Wednesday, June 19 Wednesday, June 19
Women’s 200 Breaststroke Women’s 100 Freestyle Final
Men’s 200 Backstroke Men’s 200 Butterfly Final
Women’s 200 Butterfly Women’s 200 Butterfly Semi
Women’s 1500 Freestyle Final
Men’s 200 Backstroke Semi
Women’s 200 Breaststroke Semi
Men’s 200 Breaststroke Final
Men’s 100 Freestyle Final
Thursday, June 20 Thursday, June 20
Women’s 200 Backstroke Women’s 200 Butterfly Final
Men’s 50 Freestyle Men’s 200 Backstroke Final
Men’s 200 IM Men’s 50 Freestyle Semi
Women’s 200 Breaststroke Final
Women’s 200 Backstroke Semi
Men’s 200 IM Semi
Friday, June 21 Friday, June 21
Men’s 100 Butterfly Men’s 50 Freestyle Final
Women’s 200 IM Women’s 200 Backstroke Final
Women’s 800 Freestyle Men’s 200 IM Final
Men’s 100 Butterfly Semi
Women’s 200 IM Semi
Saturday, June 22 Saturday, June 22
Women’s 50 Freestyle Men’s 100 Butterfly Final
Men’s 1500 Freestyle Women’s 50 Freestyle Semi
Women’s 200 IM Final
Women’s 800 Freestyle Final
Sunday, June 23 Sunday, June 23
No Session Women’s 50 Freestyle Final
Men’s 1500 Freestyle Final

HOW TO WATCH

Live coverage of the Trials will be available every night at 8. pm. ET on NBC, along with daily preliminary heats on Peacock at 11 a.m. USA Network will have same-day delayed coverage of prelims.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

DATE COVERAGE NETWORK TIME
Sat., June 15 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m.
Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.
Sun., June 16 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5 p.m.
Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.
Mon., June 17 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m.
Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.
Tues., June 18 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6 p.m.
Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.
Wed., June 19 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m.
Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.
Thurs., June 20 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m.
Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.
Fri., June 21 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5:30 p.m.
Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.
Sat., June 22 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m.
Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m.
Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.
Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m.
Sat., June 29 Paralympic Finals CNBC, Peacock 6 p.m.
Sun., June 30 Paralympic Finals CNBC* 1 p.m.

*Taped coverage

OUTSIDE OF THE POOL

USA Swimming will be having “theme nights” during every evening session at Trials, while the “USA Swimming LIVE Presented by Purdue University” will be hosting daily concerts along with a swim-up bar, a replica Eiffel Tower, and much more.

THEME NIGHTS – TICKETS

CONCERT LINEUP 

Full Info – free to the public

  • June 14: The Main Squeeze, a funk band based in Bloomington, Indiana
  • June 15: lovelytheband, a Billboard Music Award-nominated indie pop/rock band best known for their 2017 single “Broken”
  • June 16: John Driskell Hopkins, best known for being a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning country band “Zac Brown Band”
  • June 17: The Motet, a Denver-based American funk, soul and jazz group best known for their annual Halloween concerts
  • June 18: Saved by the 90s, a band that specializes in doing covers of songs from the 1990s
  • June 19: Brittney Spencer, an American country singer best known for her viral cover of “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen
  • June 20: Taylor Swift Night: The Taylor Party, which that will feature music from the singer-songwriter
  • June 21: Fastball, a Grammy-nominated rock band based in Austin, Texas
  • June 22: TBD
  • June 23: Six Foot Blonde, an Indiana-based indie pop band

Stay tuned to all of SwimSwam’s U.S. Olympic Trials coverage here.

theswimflationguru
22 minutes ago

u have women’s 100 fly semis on 2 different days

Buttafly
59 minutes ago

Pumped for the psych sheet!

James Beam
1 hour ago

no mention of where the swimswam crew will be hanging out? That’s the only reason why I am going to indy!

Andrew
Reply to  James Beam
53 minutes ago

the glaze is crazy. let’s be real, you’re going to watch 0 califraudnia baby bears make the olympic team

Not Andrew
Reply to  Andrew
40 minutes ago

Trolls are the price we have to pay for a free internet

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  James Beam
46 minutes ago

I’ll add the link above :-). But here: https://swimswam.com/come-hang-with-swimswam-at-the-district-tap-during-the-us-olympic-trials-in-june/

Paul
1 hour ago

Where can i watch them in Italy?

Sameep
1 hour ago

Will CBC broadcast the live coverage?

