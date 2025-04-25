Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Luca Urlando Rockets To 1:52.37 200 Fly In Sacramento

Just days removed from breaking the short course American Record in the 200 butterfly at the Men’s NCAA Championships in late March, Luca Urlando made the seamless transition to the long course pool at the Pro Swim Series in Sacramento.

Urlando, racing the LCM 200 fly for the first time since the Paris Olympics, stormed his way to a time of 1:52.37, shattering his previous best time and moving into #4 on the all-time performers’ list.

The 23-year-old knocked nearly a second and a half off his previous personal best of 1:53.84, set back in June of 2019 when he was just 17.

In 2024, Urlando’s fastest swim came in the semi-final at the U.S. Olympic Trials, where he clocked 1:54.64 before placing 2nd in the final (1:55.08) to make his first Olympic team. In Paris, he narrowly missed out on earning a second swim, finishing 17th in the prelims in 1:56.18, one spot shy of a semi-final berth.

Split Comparison

Urlando, 2019 Urlando, 2025 26.08 25.60 54.82 (28.74) 53.75 (28.15) 1:23.91 (29.09) 1:22.32 (28.57) 1:53.84 (29.93) 1:52.37 (30.05)

The swim gave Urlando a near two-second victory in the event, with Polish Olympic finalist Krzysztof Chmielewski the distant runner-up in 1:54.36.

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube

Urlando ranks 1st in the world this season, with Chmielewski in 2nd.

In addition to climbing into #4 on the all-time performers’ list, Urlando is now the 2nd-fastest American ever and is less than nine-tenths shy of Michael Phelps‘ National Record set back in 2009.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Butterfly (LCM)

Urlando also set a new personal best time in the 100 fly at the meet, clocking 51.32 to finish as the runner-up to France’s Maxime Grousset (51.30) to rank 12th in the world rankings.

