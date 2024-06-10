The 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials Pick ‘Em Contest Is HERE!

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The Official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials is live, courtesy of Speedo USA!

Beware! We know that certain swimmers are entered in more events than they’ll swim at Trials. Choose carefully! We also expect that some of the names missing from the psych sheets will be added on the revised edition on Tuesday.

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

Non Relay Events

1st – 11 points

2nd – 9 points

3rd – 7 points

4th – 6 points

Free Relay Events (100 and 200 freestyles)

1st – 11 points

2nd – 9 points

3rd – 7 points

4th – 6 point

5th – 5 points

6th – 5 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 5 or 8, depending on the event, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

Picks will close at 10AM Eastern Time on Saturday, June 15, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 10 AM on Saturday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

Be 18 or older

Accept responsibility for any and all taxes

Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility

Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)

Must enter contest using their real name

No purchase is required for entry

Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes

Prizes

The Pick ‘Em has always been about bragging rights, but we all do love prizes. We’re currently finalizing prizes with Speedo and will update them here when they’re ready.