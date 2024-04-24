A Replica Eiffel Tower, ‘Taylor Swift Night’ Amongst 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Fan Experiences

In Indianapolis this summer, the U.S. Olympic trials won’t just be celebrated within the confines of Lucas Oil Stadium, where the actual swimming takes place.

Indiana Sports Corp announced Monday the instillation of “USA Swimming LIVE Presented by Purdue University” which the organization describes as a “ten-day family-friend extravaganza” that consists of a replica Eiffel Tower, a series of concerts, and a “Swim Up” bar featuring pool party and swim lane decor.

The replica Eiffel Tower, a 66-foot and 19,000-pound version of the actual tower in Paris, France, is currently under construction and will be placed at the intersection of Georgia Street and Capitol Avenue from June 10 to 23, with the latter date being the conclusion of trials. The tower will have lights installed on it that glow at night. Likewise, the Swim Up Bar will be situated in the center block of Georgia street.

From June 14 to 23, free concerts will take place on the OneAmerica Financial Stage on Georgia Street. With the exception of the June 14 concert, which runs from 8 to 9:30 p.m. eastern time, every other concert will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m — ending an hour before finals sessions for trials begin.

Full List Concert Lineup

June 14: The Main Squeeze, a funk band based in Bloomington, Indiana

June 15: lovelytheband, a Billboard Music Award-nominated indie pop/rock band best known for their 2017 single “Broken”

June 16: John Driskell Hopkins, best known for being a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning country band “Zac Brown Band”

June 17: The Motet, a Denver-based American funk, soul and jazz group best known for their annual Halloween concerts

June 18: Saved by the 90s, a band that specializes in doing covers of songs from the 1990s

June 19: Brittney Spencer, an American country singer best known for her viral cover of “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen

June 20: Taylor Swift Night: The Taylor Party, which that will feature music from the singer-songwriter

June 21:Fastball, a Grammy-nominated rock band based in Austin, Texas

June 22: Not annoucned yet

June 23: Six Foot Blonde, an Indiana-based indie pop band

The U.S. Olympic trials will take place from June 15 to 23. Indy Sports Corp expects the event to have over 250,000 fans in attendance and generate more than $100 million in economic impact.