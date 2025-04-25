arena Swim of the Week: 16-Year-Old Tunisian Rami Rahmouni Drops 7:52.80 800 Free In France

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

The tradition of Tunisia developing elite distance freestylers continues.

At the French Junior Championships last week in Rennes, 16-year-old Tunisian Rami Rahmouni earned a dominant sweep in the boys’ distance events, highlighted by his stunning effort in the 800 free.

Rahmouni blazed his way to a time of 7:52.80, winning the event by more than 15 seconds while knocking more than seven and a half seconds off his previous best time of 8:00.39, set just a few weeks earlier in late March.

Relative to that swim, Rahmouni was much more aggressive early, turning more than five seconds faster at the 200 (1:54.89) and nearly eight seconds under his previous PB pace at the halfway mark (3:53.94).

He negative-split his swim last month, out in 4:01.56 at the 400 and back in 3:58.83, while at the French Juniors, he closed nearly the exact same, 3:58.86, after opening in 3:53.94.

Split Comparison

Rahmouni, March 2025 Rahmouni, April 2025 28.29 26.92 58.75 (30.46) 56.01 (29.09) 1:29.69 (30.94) 1:25.28 (29.27) 2:00.19 (30.50) 1:54.89 (29.61) 2:30.56 (30.37) 2:24.55 (29.66) 3:00.71 (30.15) 2:54.22 (29.67) 3:31.22 (30.51) 3:24.05 (29.83) 4:01.56 (30.34) 3:53.94 (29.89) 4:32.05 (30.49) 4:23.99 (30.05) 5:02.21 (30.16) 4:53.92 (29.93) 5:32.71 (30.50) 5:23.77 (29.85) 6:02.57 (29.86) 5:53.82 (30.05) 6:32.88 (30.31) 6:23.90 (30.08) 7:02.95 (30.07) 6:54.13 (30.23) 7:32.03 (29.08) 7:24.08 (29.95) 8:00.39 (28.36) 7:52.80 (28.72)

For context, Rahmouni’s swim would rank #2 all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group in the United States, three-quarters of a second shy of Larsen Jensen‘s NAG Record of 7:52.05 set in 2002.

Among 18 & under junior swimmers all-time, Rahmouni ranks 25th, with a handful of other 16-year-olds having been faster, including Italian Lorenzo Galossi (7:43.37), Croatian Franko Grgic (7:45.92), China’s Zhang Zhanshuo (7:47.84) and fellow Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui (7:49.09).

Rahmouni also set new personal bests in the 400 free (3:49.45) and 1500 free (15:10.48) at the meet, knocking nearly two seconds off his previous best in the former (3:51.30) and slicing three one-hundredths off his old PB in the latter (15:10.51).

