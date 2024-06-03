Erik Posegay Will Be One of the Highest-Paid Assistants in the Country at Texas

New University of Texas associate head swimming coach Erik Posegay will make an annual base salary of $120,000 according to an offer letter obtained from the University of Texas.

While Posegay does not have a contract, the offer letter outlines his pay package. In addition to the base salary, he received a relocation allowance of $20,000, a moving stipend of $2,000, and a temporary housing allowance of $7,000.

He is also eligible to participate in Texas’ Exceptional Performance Incentives plan, which is at the discretion of the Director of Athletics.

The plan makes him eligible for the following bonuses:

Conference Championship* – 5% of base ($6,000)

Top 15 placement at NCAAs – 10% of base ($12,000)

Top 10 at NCAAs – 12.5% of base ($15,000)

Top 4 finish at NCAAs – 15% of base ($18,000)

Top 2 finish at NCAAs – 17.5% of base ($21,000)

National Champion – 25% of base ($30,000).

Note that Texas’ men’s team has won 44 consecutive conference championship meets, but will move into the more-competitive SEC next season. He is only eligible for the bonus that applies to the team’s best finish at the NCAA Championships.

Posegay was announced as the new associate head coach of the Texas men’s team in April, reuniting him with Texas’ new Director of Swimming Bob Bowman. The two previously worked together at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club.

Most recently, Posegay served as USA Swimming’s National Junior Team Director and National Coach.

Posegay held the National Junior Team Director role for over two years, taking over that position in March 2022, and was promoted to add the National Coach title in September 2023.

In lockstep with Bowman being among the highest-paid head coaches in the country, Posegay becomes one of the highest-paid assistants in the country. His salary matches the $120,000 that Dave Marsh is receiving at Cal.

His salary is 33% higher than the most-recently provided salary for women’s associate head coach Mitch Dalton, who made $90,000 as recently as the 2022-2023 season.