Bob Bowman was officially introduced as the Director of Swimming & Diving at the University of Texas on Tuesday, giving a press conference in the UT Football stadium. Listen to what Bowman has learned throughout his time at NBAC, ASU, and Michigan that he will carry with him to Texas and how he plans to balance training his pros in Tempe with his new responsibilities in Austin.
Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 31
April 02nd, 2024 Big 12, College, News, Video, Video Interview
- Share Bob Bowman Introduced as Director of Swimming & Diving at Texas (FULL Press Conference) on Facebook
- Tweet Bob Bowman Introduced as Director of Swimming & Diving at Texas (FULL Press Conference)
- Submit Bob Bowman Introduced as Director of Swimming & Diving at Texas (FULL Press Conference) to Reddit
- Share Bob Bowman Introduced as Director of Swimming & Diving at Texas (FULL Press Conference) on Pinterest
- Share Bob Bowman Introduced as Director of Swimming & Diving at Texas (FULL Press Conference) on LinkedIn
31
Leave a Reply
31
About Coleman Hodges
Coleman Hodges
Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …Read More »
More from Coleman Hodges
See All
- Bob Bowman Introduced as Director of Swimming & Diving at Texas (FULL Press Conference)
- Jack Dolan, Jonny Kulow, & Patrick Sammon FULL 400 Free relay Post Race Interview
- Josh Liendo FULL 3-for-3 NCAA Individual Titles Post Race Interview
- Do You Love Swimming? See 715 Swim Jobs You Might Love
- How Arizona State Swimming Went From Being Cut in 2008 to Winning a NCAA Team Title in 2024
That was the most Kirk Bohls question ever lmaooooooo
Sorry to change the subject, but why are replies to comments now not under the comment they are replying too on here? Or is that just on my iPad?
Since you partially answered (5), do you care to have a go at the others? Ok to skip (8)!
Bob is going to make more than Carol. The rest of the questions imply that their relationship is destined to be strained when there is no reason to believe that.
Yeah i wont be surprised if she skips OTs, shes not really in the mix and seems to have moved on.
Yeah most of those questions were trash, want to actually know more about the current situation
It seems to me Sullivan has shifted her focus to her career focus over swimming.
Can’t wait to see the transfer portal