ASU Swimmers Following Bowman Will Train In Austin Prior To U.S. Olympic Trials

The seismic news of Bob Bowman joining the University of Texas as their new Director of Swimming and the head coach of the men’s team is still being digested by all, but we now know how things will shake out for his swimmers as we enter the most important four months of the Olympic quad.
In his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Bowman revealed that the swimmers who primarily train under him will continue to do so through the U.S. Olympic Trials, which kick off June 15 in Indianapolis.
Bowman said that he’ll remain in Tempe training his pro swimmers to start out, with ASU allowing him to remain on deck for a brief period despite him moving on.
He’ll head to the final leg of the 2024 Pro Swim Series in San Antonio with his swimmers next week (April 10-13), and then spend time in both Tempe and Austin before heading to Colorado Springs for a training camp in May.
“After that (San Antonio), I’ll be there a little bit (Tempe), here (Austin) a little bit, and then we go to Colorado for my big altitude camp which I do every May. That’ll be part of my program here,” Bowman said.
The 58-year-old then said that after altitude camp, his swimmers will spend the last three weeks prior to the Olympic Trials with him in Austin.
“It should work in the short term,” Bowman said.
Eddie Reese will remain coaching Texas’ swimmers through the Olympic Trials, and Bowman said he won’t be involved at all with them.
During the press conference, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said Reese wasn’t at all involved in the hiring process for his successor.
Bowman specifically referred to the swimmers who will be training under him as “my pros,” though it was confirmed that at least two of his collegiate swimmers, Leon Marchand and Hubert Kos, will follow him to Austin (at least through the Olympics).
Of course, neither swimmer, both Europeans and already qualified for Paris, will be competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials, though we’d expect swimmers such as Regan Smith and Chase Kalisz to be among the Americans sticking with Bowman.
Kos told Hungarian media that he’ll be training under Bowman through Paris.
“There is no change, I will train with Bob until the Olympics, that’s for sure,” Kos said.
“Next week there will be a competition in San Antonio, then we will go to Colorado for a high-altitude training camp – after that there may be a change compared to before, whether Bob can come back here or not, and then maybe we will continue preparing with Leon (Marchand) elsewhere. But he knows we’ll stay together, so the three of us for sure.”
Whether or not any American collegiate swimmers are joining Bowman prior to Trials, or if it will be just the pros, remains to be seen.
Sooooo the ASU swimmers leading up to trials will train in Austin in a 50 meter pool with their coach. Trials= new pool. Olympics=new pool. Toughen up butter cup. This is the Olympics. Sink or swim. If you have what it takes…. You will be just fine.
Texas will likely extend an invitation to athletes. When I did an internship in the summer, my athletic trainer was able to get me access to a University gym in the area – just took a simple phone call. It’s important to be flexible and welcoming because you never know if the shoe will be on the other foot and may need to call in a favor.
This might be a very naive question, but can someone explain to me why the Texas job is more attractive to Bowman than ASU, and apparently so much so that he would jump on it despite terrible timing?
I know Texas has a much better academic reputation than ASU. Does this make a huge difference in recruiting? It seems like Bob has been able to recruit well at ASU.
It seems like he has a sweet deal at ASU where they let him also run a large pro group out of the facility.
People have mentioned money, but does Texas really pay that much more? How much do these college coaching jobs pay? It seems like Bob would make most… Read more »
Understandable that Del Conte makes the big play for Bowman, but Longhorn swimming owes a debt of gratitude to Wyatt Collins. Eddie is the GOAT, but his on again, off again retirement plan has left Wyatt trying to hold the swimmers together behind the scenesfor the past several seasons. Whether Del Conte or Eddie acknowledges it publicly or not, it’s fair to say that the swimmers and their families think the world of Wyatt.
Question in general about the whole concept of “pros” swimming with college coaches: do those coaches get paid by the swimmers (Marchand, Kos, Smith, etc) or their Federations to coach them? Or is the opportunity to coach Olympians payment enough? Always wondered how that worked…
