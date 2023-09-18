USA Swimming Promotes Erik Posegay to National Junior Team Director and National Coach

USA Swimming has promoted Erik Posegay to National Junior Team Director and National Coach. He has been serving as National Junior Team Director since March 2022, though USA Swimming says that this is a promotion and a title change.

The promotion comes after a successful meet at the World Junior Championships two weeks ago in Netanya, Israel. While the senior team struggled at the World Championships, the US finished on top of the World Junior Championships in gold medals (15), total medals (33), and won the trophy for Best Team at the meet. Australia was the next-best country at that meet with 9 gold medals and 24 total medals.

The news was announced on the same day as USA Swimming announced the 2023-2024 National Junior Team roster.

Prior to joining the staff at USA Swimming, Posegay was an associate head coach at the University of Wisconsin.

Posegay was one of Yuri Sugiyama’s first hires when he arrived in Madison in the spring of 2018 and spent four seasons on staff with the Badgers. Posegay was promoted to associate head coach following last season. Prior to joining Sugiyama’s staff, Posegay was an assistant coach at Penn State for two seasons.

When Posegay took over the job last year, he replaced Mitch Dalton, who was the National Junior Team Director for five years before leaving USA Swimming in the spring of 2020 to become an assistant coach for the University of Texas women’s team, a position he still holds. Dalton was an assistant coach for the Princeton men before joining USA Swimming in 2015.

During his time in Madison, Posegay was best known for his work with the distance and IM group. Among his star pupils included US National Teamer Ally McHugh, who swam at Penn State and then followed Posegay to Madison to train as a pro after qualifying for the 2019 World Championship team, and Paige McKenna, this year’s NCAA 1650 free champion.

In addition to his work on the collegiate level, Posegay also brings extensive club coaching experience, most notably with Maryland-based club North Baltimore Aquatic Club, with him to his new role. Posegay was initially hired as an assistant coach to Bob Bowman, but was promoted to head coach and CEO of NBAC in 2015 after Bowman departed to become the head coach at Arizona State. Posegay also coached at Parkland Aquatic Club in Allentown, Pennsylvania, before joining NBAC.

Posegay also has experience internationally, having served on Team USA coaching staffs at the 2015 Open Water World Championships, the 2013 Dual in the Pool and the 2010 Junior Pan Pacs. He also served as an assistant coach for France at the 2014 European Championships and served as the head coach for North Macedonia at the 2016 Olympic Games.