USA Swimming Announces 2023-24 Junior National Team Roster

USA Swimming has named 74 swimmers to its 2023-24 Junior National Team roster, with the announcement coming on Monday just over a week after the conclusion of the World Junior Championships.

The roster features 16 medalists from the 2023 World Juniors, including individual champions Leah Shackley, Addison Sauickie and Joshua Chen.

Bailey Hartman, who won a pair of relay medals and swam in three individual finals at World Juniors, leads all swimmers as she qualified in five different events, while Luke Whitlock and Kaii Winkler led the boys’ side by qualifying in four apiece.

One noteworthy name on the roster is Luka Mijatovic, who set a number of National Age Group Records this summer in the boys’ 13-14 age group.

The 74-member roster includes eight open water swimmers, though two of them, Whitlock and Michaela Mattes, qualified in both pool and open water. The 68 swimmers that qualified in pool events is a slight downturn compared to the 72 named in 2022-23.

“We could not be more excited to announce the 2023-2024 National Junior Team Roster,” said Erik Posegay, USA Swimming’s National Junior Team Director and National Coach.

“We proudly welcome back some familiar faces while adding a number of new athletes who together represent the future of our sport. We look forward to supporting these stars throughout the year as we prepare for Olympic Trials and Paris 2024”.

A total of 49 swimmers have qualified for the Junior National Team for the first time, while 39 of the athletes have represented the U.S. internationally, 29 of whom did so earlier this month at World Juniors.

Girls’ Roster

Swimmer Event(s) Hometown Club Hannah Bellard 1500 free, 200 fly, 400 IM Grose Ile, Mich. Club Wolverine Berit Berglund 100 back Carmel, Ind. Carmel Swm Club Lilla Bognar 200 back, 400 IM Travels Rest, S.C. Team Greenville Lynsey Bowen 800 free Carmel, Ind. Carmel Swim Club Caroline Bricker 200 IM Colorado Springs, Colo. Pikes Peak Athletics Campbell Chase 200/400 IM Dallas, Texas COR Swimming Avery Collins 200 breast Keller, Texas Lakeside Aquatic Club Charlotte Crush 100/200 back, 100 fly Louisville, Ky. Lakeside Seahawks Audrey Derivaux 200 fly Mount Laurel, N.J. Jersey Wahoos Paige Downey 1500 free Gilbert, Ariz. Gold Medal Swim Club Cavan Gormsen 200/400/800 free Wantagh, N.Y. Long Island Aquatic Club Bailey Hartman 100/200/400 free, 100/200 fly Danville, Calif. Crow Canyon Sharks Annie Jia 100 fly Ambler, Pa. Upper Dublin Aquatic Club Caroline Larsen 50 free Eden Prairie, Minn. Foxjets Swim Team Michaela Mattes 800/1500 free, 10K Sarasota, Fla. Sarasota Sharks Haley McDonald 100 free, 200/400 IM Louisville, Ky. Lakeside Seahawks Mary McKenna 10K Seaford, N.Y. Long Island Express Raya Mellott 100/200 breast Danville, Calif. Crow Canyon Sharks Lolly Milbaum 7.5K Sarasota, Fla. Sarasota Sharks Madison Mintenko 200/400 free Colorado Springs, Colo. Pikes Peak Athletics Anna Moesch 50/100 free Green Brook, N.J. Greater Somerset County YMCA Lainey Mullins 200 fly Hockessin, Del. Suburban Seahawks Annam Olasewere 50 free Greenwich, Conn. Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club Erika Pelaez 100 free, 100 back Hialeah, Fla. Eagle Aquatics JoJo Ramey 200 back Fishers, Ind. Fishers Area Swimming Tigers Addie Robillard 100/200 breast Mason, Ohio Mason Manta Rays Addison Sauickie 200/400 free Sarasota, Fla. Sarasota Sharks Leah Shackley 100/200 back, 100 fly Bedford, Penn. Blair Regional YMCA Cliare Stuhlmacher 10K Henrico, Va. NOVA of Virginia Aquatics Molly Sweeney 100/200 breast, 200 IM Carmel, Ind. Carmel Swim Club Lucy Thomas 100 breast Elm Grove, Wis. Elmbrook Swim Club Hailey Tierney 50 free Pewaukee, Wis. Lake County Swim Club Kathleen Turano 800/1500 free Wyckoff, N.J. Scarlet Aquatics Maggie Wanezek 100/200 back Brookfield, Wisc. Elmbrook Swim Club

Boys’ Roster

Swimmer Event(s) Hometown Club Adriano Arioti 200 back Potomac, Md. Rockville Montgomery Swim Club Alexei Avakov 100 breast Manchester, N.H. Phoenix Swimming Arthur Balva 200 fly Palo Alto, Calif. Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics Josh Bey 200 breast Hinsdale, Ill. Highland Hurricanes Swim Club Ben Bricca 100 back Seattle, Wash. Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club Josh Chen 100/200 breast Ames, Iowa Texas Ford Aquatics Norvin Clontz 400 free Charlotte, N.C. SwimMAC Rowan Cox 100 fly Austin, Texas Longhorn Aquatics Johnny Cursh 100 back Louisville, Ky. Lakeside Seahawks Landon D’Ariano 400 IM West Chester, Pa. Germantown Academy Aquatic Club Ben Delmar 200 breast Charlotte, N.C. SwimMAC Diggory Dillingham 50 free Bend, Ore. Bend Swim Club Charlie Egeland 100 breast Minneapolis, Minn. Aquajets Luke Ellis 800/1500 free Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada Gregg Enoch 200 fly Carmel, Ind. Carmel Swim Club Ryan Erisman 7.5K Windermere, Fla. Windermere Lakers Isaac Fleig 1500 free Cedarburg, Wis. The Swim Team Jerry Fox 50/100 free Raleigh, N.C. TAC Titans Connor Fry 10K Humble, Texas South Texas Aquatics Sean Green 400 IM Garden City, N.Y. Long Island Aquatic Club Drew Hitchcock 200 fly, 400 IM Chattanooga, Tenn. Baylor Swim Club Michael Hochwalt 200 back, 200 IM Colbert, Wash. Spokane Waves Aquatic Team Jeremy Kelly 200 IM Georgetown, Texas Nitro Swimming Cooper Lucas 200 free, 200/400 IM Keller, Texas Lakeside Aquatic Club Caleb Maldari 100/200 back Charlotte, N.C. SwimMAC Gabriel Manteufel 10K Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada Henry McFadden 50/100/200 free Haddonfield, N.J. Jersey Wahoos Luka Mijatovic 400/800 free Pleasanton, Calif. Pleasanton Seahawks Humberto Najera 200 back Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. Evolution Racing Club Watson Nguyen 100 breast Plano, Texas Metroplex Aquatics Spencer Nicholas 100 fly Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Aquatics David Schmitt 200 fly San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Evolution Racing Club Noah Sech 200 IM San Clemente, Calif. Mission Viejo Nadadores Nathan Szobota 400/800/1500 free Richmond, Va. Nova of Virginia Aquatics August Vetsch 100 fly Queen Creek, Ariz. Swim Neptune Luke Whitlock 400/800/1500 free, 10K Noblesville, Ind. Fishers Area Swimming Tigers Hudson Williams 100 back Powell, Ohio New Albany Aquatic Club Jordan Willis 200 breast Waxhaw, N.C. SwimMAC Kaii Winkler 50/100/200 free, 100 fly Miami, Fla. Eagle Aquatics Jason Zhao 100/200 free Cincinnati, Ohio Mason Manta Rays

Athletes are eligible for Junior National Team selection provided they are 18 or younger as of December 31, 2023, did not compete individually at the World Aquatics Championships and were not named to the U.S. National Team.

The selection process is very similar to that of the National Team, with swimmers selected based off their performances between January 1 and September 10, 2023.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Priority 1: The two athletes with the fastest times in each individual Olympic Event.

Priority 2: The athletes with the third and fourth fastest times in the 100-meter and 200-meter Freestyle.

Priority 3: The athletes in each individual Olympic Event who achieve a time equal to or better than the following Time Standards who have not been previously named to the Team using Priorities 1 and 2. The Time Standards are 4% over the combined average of the medal winning times from the 2016 and 2020 Olympics and the 2019 and 2022 World Championships.

Men Event Women 22.25 50 Free 25.06 49.36 100 Free 54.64 1:48.91 200 Free 1:59.16 3:51.73 400 Free 4:09.11 7:59.32 800 Free 8:34.12 15:13.08 1500 Free 16:20.65 54.28 100 Back 1:00.74 1:58.91 200 Back 2:10.83 1:00.51 100 Breast 1:08.17 2:12.30 200 Breast 2:27.20 52.54 100 Fly 58.72 1:57.51 200 Fly 2:10.70 2:00.59 200 IM 2:13.28 4:18.37 400 IM 4:42.98

Priority 4: The third fastest athlete in each individual Olympic event not already named to the team using Priorities 1-3.

Priority 5: The fourth fastest swimmers in each individual Olympic Event not already named to the team using Priorities 1-4

