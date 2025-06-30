August Vetsch Drops 52.1 100 Fly To Close Arizona Senior Champs

Arizona Senior State Championships

Thursday, June 26 – Sunday, June 29, 2025

Chandler High School Pool, Chandler, AZ

LCM (50 meters)

Psych Sheets

Live Results on Meet Mobile: “AZ 2025 Senior Long Course Championship”

Arizona’s 2025 Senior Champs came to a close last night with a thrilling men’s team race that came down to the final relay.

Swimming Neptune’s A relay squad blasted a 3:50.05 in the 400 medley relay (Langston Lindsey 59.29/Jason Sugihara 1:05.61/August Vetsch 52.20/Jeremiah Boyer 52.95) to win the event. Phoenix Swim Club trailed behind them by over two seconds, allowing Neptune to get ahead of them in the team race by 1.5 points. Neptune finished the meet with 777.5 points, while Phoenix accumulated 776.

Final Team Scores

Men

Swim Neptune 777.5 Phoenix Swim Club 776 Scottsdale Aquatic Club 599

Women

Phoenix Swim Club 859 Gold Medal Swim Club 767.5 Scottsdale Aquatic Club 590.5

Swim Neptune’s 52.20 butterfly leg, August Vetsch, had an even more impressive individual 100 fly than he did in the relay. The rising Cal sophomore hit a major personal best of 52.11 to win, eclipsing the 52.96 he turned it at Junior Pan Pacs last summer. Vetsch didn’t compete at U.S. Nationals (or any major championship meet in 2025), but this time would’ve put him in the top eight there.

Miriam Sheehan also had a success story in the 100 fly, winning and clipping a three-year-old best time. The Sun Devil touched in 59.83, the lone woman under 1:01 in the field. Her best time stood at 59.94 from the 2022 Iowa LC Champs. Sheehan made it a double for the session and five meet wins overall with a 56.02 100 free victory.

U.S. World Championship Team members Patrick Sammon and Michael Andrew capped off their meets with one event win each. The 100 breaststroke went to Andrew, who turned in a 1:01.75, nearly two seconds off what he went at U.S. Nationals. Sammon claimed the 100 free in 48.82, which represented about a 1.5 second add from the same meet.

Other Night 4 Highlights