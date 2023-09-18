Maritime College Hires Steve Potsklan Less Than a Month After Abrupt Exit From Fordham

Less than a month after abruptly ending his 31-year tenure as the head coach of Fordham University’s swim and dive program without explanation, Steve Potsklan has already found a new job at nearby Maritime College.

The two-time Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year will serve as the head coach of the men’s and women’s swim and dive teams at Maritime in addition to his role as aquatics director. Located just about seven miles away from Fordham in the Bronx, Maritime College is a State University of New York (SUNY) school that competes at the Division III level in the Skyline Conference.

“It’s a great honor to be named head swimming and diving Coach and aquatics Director at Maritime College,” Potsklan said. “I’d like to thank athletic director Mike Berkun for his trust in me and the opportunity to lead this great program. I look forward to creating something special here, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Potsklan was the longest-tenured coach at Fordham in any sport, boasting an impressive resumé highlighted by 175 school records, more than 50 individual conference champions, and the Ram women’s first Atlantic 10 title in 2010. In 2012, Brienne Ryan became the first Fordham swimmer to qualify for the NCAA Championships and U.S. Olympic Trials, and Amelia Bullock became the first to win Most Outstanding Performer at the Atlantic 10 Championships in 2020.

But the Aug. 22 press release announcing Potsklan’s departure mentioned none of his accolades — just 33 words and some well wishes — begging the question of whether he left on his own terms.

Fordham athletic director Ed Kull said he would appoint an interim head coach as soon possible, but the Rams are still holding captain-led practices more than three weeks later while the school continues interviewing candidates.

Last season, the Maritime men tied for 2nd out of four teams at the 2023 Skyline Conference Championships while the women placed 5th out of six teams. Potsklan replaces former Maritime head coach and aquatics director Jim Downey, who had been with the program for almost a decade.

Prior to Fordham, Potsklan spent time on staff at Yale, West Virginia, and Texas, where he coached several NCAA and U.S. Nationals finalists.