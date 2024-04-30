European Juniors Finalist Inbar Danziger of Israel Commits to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Israeli backstroke specialist Inbar Danziger is headed to the University of Michigan this fall as part of an eight-man recruiting class — half of whom are international talents.

Danziger broke out two years ago as a two-time finalist at his second European Junior Championships in 2022, placing 4th in both the 50-meter back (25.37) and 100 back (55.03). Later that summer at the European Championships, he placed 22nd in the 50 back (25.65), 34th in the 100 back (56.40), and 25th in the 200 back (2:03.48).

At the LEN European U23 Championships last August, Danziger made finals in the 100 back (54.87) and 200 back (1:59.23), placing 9th and 8th, respectively. This year, he clocked a lifetime best in the 200 fly (2:02.51) at February’s Israeli Nationals before posting personal bests in the 200 back (1:58.62), 50 fly (24.29), and 100 fly (53.70) earlier this month.

“I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for their support, and to the coaching staff at Michigan for this amazing opportunity,” Danziger said.

The 20-year-old Danziger will join a pair of Israel natives, soon-to-be senior Gal Groumi and junior Eitan Ben-Shitrit, on the Wolverines’ roster. The Michigan men placed 3rd at February’s Big Ten Championships in their first season under head coach Matt Bowe.

The Wolverines’ best backstrokers last season were sophomore Jack Wilkening (45.35/1:41.82) and junior Jacque Wenger (46.16/1:41.20), who dropped more than two seconds in the 100 back during his first season under Bowe’s leadership.

Best LCM Times (Converted to SCY)

50 back – 25.32 (22.27)

100 back – 54.87 (48.35)

200 back – 1:58.62 (1:44.70)

50 fly – 24.29 (21.25)

100 fly – 53.70 (47.11)

200 fly – 2:02.51 (1:47.84)

Danziger’s best converted times in the 100 back and 200 back are not far off from A-final range at the Big Ten Championships based on last season’s conference meet. The Big Ten should get slightly more competitive next season with the USC men joining the conference this summer.

Danziger is also within a second of the Paris 2024 Olympic ‘B’ cuts in the 100 back and 200 back.

Ireland’s Matthew Walsh Hussey, Britain’s Henry Gray, Canada’s Lorne Wigginton, Rian Herrmann, William Savarese, Thomas Farney, and Tyler Tannenberger round out Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class along with Danziger.

