Norwegian Olympic Qualifier Jon Jontvedt Commits to Michigan for 2024

Norwegian freestyle specialist Jon Jontvedt is headed to the University of Michigan next fall following the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 20-year-old earned his first Olympic ‘A’ cut in April with a personal-best 7:48.97 in the 800-meter free, beating Olympian Henrik Christiansen (7:49.39) while sneaking under the standard of 7:51.65 in the process. Jontvedt also won the 400 free (3:49.37) and 400 IM (4:17.49) at April’s Bergen Swim Festival, the latter lowering Christiansen’s 400 IM national record of 4:20.34 from 2016. The next month, he claimed victory in the 800 free (7:54.11) at the Mare Nostrum Tour stop in Canet-en-Roussillon, France.

“Extremely honoured and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan, where I will be continuing my academic and swimming career after next years Paris Olympics,” Jontvedt wrote on Instagram. “Go Blue💙💛”

Jontvedt competed at the 2021 Short Course World Championships, where he helped Norway’s 4×200 free relay set an SCM national record (7:01.03) with a 1:46.33 anchor split. At the 2022 Short Course World Championships, he placed 18th in the 800 free (7:55.93).

Best LCM Times

200 free – 1:49.43

400 free – 3:48.69

800 free – 7:48.97

1500 free – 15:20.05

400 IM – 4:17.49

Best Converted SCY Times

200 free – 1:35.70

500 free – 4:16.23

1650 free – 15:02.00

400 IM – 3:46.20

Jontvedt’s best converted LCM-to-SCY times would have placed him 11th in the 200 free, 4th in the 500 free, 5th in the 1650 free, and 7th in the 400 IM at the 2023 Big Ten Championships, where the Wolverine men placed 3rd (1,163 points) behind Ohio State (1,290.5) and Indiana (1,595.5).

Jontvedt joins Thomas Farney, William Savarese, Rian Hermann, and Lorne Wigginton in Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class. By the time they arrive in Ann Arbor, the Big Ten will have expanded to include Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC, but only the latter school supports a men’s swimming program.

The Wolverines are entering their first season under new head coach Matt Bowe, who was hired to replace longtime coach Mike Bottom in June.

