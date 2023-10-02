Georgia Nabs #13 Wyatt Porch as 1st Verbal Commitment to Men’s Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wyatt Porch, a junior at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Georgia’s class of 2029. He wrote on social media:

“I am honored to announce that I will be committing to the University of Georgia to continue my academic and swimming career. I would like to thank God, my family, friends, coaches, teammates for helping me on this journey. I would also like to thank the Georgia coaches for giving me this amazing opportunity! Sko Dawgs/Go Dawgs ⚫️🔴🦴”

Porch swims for his school and for the Bolles School Sharks. He specializes in breaststroke and IM and is our #13 recruit on the “Way Too Early” list for the high school class of 2025. He was runner-up in the 100 breast (54.01) and placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:47.77) as a sophomore at the Florida High School Class 1A State Championships last November, putting up lifetime bests in both events. A month later, at Winter Juniors East, he dropped to 53.88 in the breaststroke, finishing 3rd and becoming one of only two members of the class to break the 54-second barrier.

He had a massive SCY meet at Orlando Sectionals in March, updating his times across the board (50/100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM) while winning the 100 fly and placing 3rd in the 50 free, 5th in the 400 IM, and 7th in the 100 back.

In long-course season, he dropped .4 second in the 50 free, 1.7 in the 100 free, .5 in the 100 back, 2 in the 200 breast, .2 in the 100 fly, and 1 in the 200 IM. He swam the 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Summer Junior Nationals and clocked PBs in all but the 100 breast, where he was just off with 1:03.75.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 53.88

200 breast – 1:57.98

200 IM – 1:47.77

100 fly – 49.58

Porch is the Bulldogs’ first get for fall 2025 but the fourth top-20 recruit to commit. #3 Luke Ellis and #9 Josh Bey have verbaled to Indiana, while #15 Caiden Bowers has elected to attend Cal. Porch would have been the 4th-fastest 100 breaststroker and the 3rd 200 breaststroker on the UGA squad last season, when he was still a sophomore in high school. He will overlap with Kristian Pitshugin (52.9 in 2022-23) and will be a welcome addition after the graduation of Connor Haigh and Arie Voloschin.

