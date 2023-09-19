3 in Class of 2025, Sandpipers’ Luke Ellis, Hands Verbal Commitment to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Ellis, the top miler in the class of 2025 and the #3 rank on our Way Too Early list, has announced his verbal commitment to Indiana University.

“I am thrilled to announcement my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University. I want to thank my family, friends, Coach Ron, and all the Sandpiper coaches and families for helping me achieve my goals. GO HOOSIER 🔴⚪️”

Ellis lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he trains under Ron Aitken with the Sandpipers of Nevada. He had an outstanding summer long-course season, earning Olympic Trials cuts in the 400/800/1500 free, 200 back, and 400 IM. A member of the USA National Junior Team, he represented the United States at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Israel, where he placed 6th in both the 800 free (7:56.40) and the 1500 free (15:18.94). Earlier in the summer he had gone a PB of 15:17.92 in the 1500 with his 6th-place finish at Nationals. His versatility was on display at Futures, where he won the 200 free (1:51.17), 400 free (3:54.71), 200 back (2:01.35), and 200 IM (2:03.89) – all with lifetime bests.

In short-course yards, Ellis is the top miler in the class of 2025 by more than 4 seconds. He also ranks in the top-5 of the 500 free, 1000 free, and 400 IM. As most of the Sandpipers do not participate in high school swimming, his best times come mainly from Winter Juniors and CA/NV Sectionals, both of which took place last December. At Winter Juniors West, he won the mile (by 6 seconds with 14:49.79), was 6th in the 400 IM (3:47.68), and came in 7th in the 500 free (4:22.23), clocking lifetime bests in the 500/1000/1650 free, 200 back, and 400 IM. Two weeks later, he won the 1000 free and 200 fly at Sectionals and left the meet with PBs in the 100/200/1000 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 14:49.79 (best in class)

1000 free – 8:57.32

500 free – 4:22.23

400 IM – 3:47.68

200 fly – 1:47.23

200 back – 1:46.17

The Hoosiers finished 4th at 2023 NCAA Division I Championships but did not score a single point in distance freestyle. In 2022, Michael Brinegar earned the Hoosiers points in both the 500 and the 1650. Ellis’ 1650 time would have been the fastest on the 2022-23 IU roster by a good 4 seconds.

